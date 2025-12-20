Lege Miamii expressed frustration after finding out he had been blocked on Instagram by Asake over a video he made about the singer's family issue a while back

The singer made headlines sometime in March over claims of abandoning his father, followed by a freestyle where he shaded his father

Lege's involvement was when he called out the Joha singer publicly after Asake's father allegedly reached out to him

Controversial singer-turned-content creator Adams Kehinde, popularly known as Lege Miamii, has publicly called out the famous singer Ahmed Ololade, known professionally as Asake, for blocking him on the multimedia sharing platform Instagram.

In a viral video published on Instagram by Lege Miamii, he accused Asake of blocking him over his involvement in the singer's family dispute earlier in 2025. Asake's father had appeared in a viral video, accusing the singer of abandonment, citing no help despite battling a stroke.

The video generated millions of impressions and reactions from social media users, fans, and celebrities who were particularly touched by his health condition.

While the accusations made headlines at the time, Lege Miamii joined in after an alleged conversation with the Joha singer's father, followed by a video where he ruthlessly called out the singer and labelled him 'senseless.'

Almost nine months after the incident, Lege found out recently that he had been blocked on Instagram by Asake. In a five-minute-long video, the content creator voiced his frustration over the singer's reaction.

He said:

"Asake the singer blocked me. Your daddy came to me that Asake is not taking care of me and as an elderly man, I had to listen as a responsible individual. All because I made a short video; do you know what it took me to even make the video?"

Blaming Asake's father for his son's reaction, Lege insisted that getting him involved in their family drama resulted in this; hence, he should find a way to fix the problem he caused.

He added:

"Daddy Asake, see what you caused. Now, you will be the one to call your son and command him to unblock me, if not..."

How Lege Miamii Found out Asake Blocked him on Instagram

The content creator, who could not hold back his frustration over the issue, revealed that he found out while going through a post on the platform featuring Asake and the Grammy singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, better known as Wizkid.

According to the matchmaker, he was proud to see the Afrobeat combo, particularly Ololade Mr Money, whom he described as a star from his hood. However, to his surprise, upon clicking the singer's profile, Instagram informed him that he was restricted from viewing the account.

How Nigerians Reacted to Lege's Crash Out

@k4yode replied:

"So blocking Dey pain you, you knw how many people dey your blocking jail list? Karma is real😂😂😂."

@adecloud_lameda opined:

"He good as he block you, so you Dey follow am? Why you no dm am first before coming online? You go explain Taya 😂."

@bigwendy1234 mocked:

"Some people cannot take 1 quarter of what they dish out to other 💔💔😂😂."

@dyvosure advised:

"So why didn't you reach out to him privately 👏👏👏."

