FIFA President Gianni Infantino has reignited the GOAT debate with glowing praise for Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Ronaldo became the first player to win league titles and top scorer awards in four different countries

The Portuguese superstar could make history as the first male footballer to play in six FIFA World Cups

The long-running GOAT debate involving Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has once again taken centre stage ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after fresh comments from FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

The debate resurfaced after Ronaldo achieved another major milestone in his legendary career by helping Al Nassr secure the Saudi Pro League title on Thursday, May 21.

Cristiano Ronaldo lifting the Saudi Pro League trophy for the first time after helping Al Nassr defeat Damac. Photo by Fayez Nureldine

Source: Getty Images

The Portuguese superstar scored twice in a 4-2 victory over Damac as Al-Nassr officially sealed the championship.

According to reports from MARCA, Ronaldo has now become the first player in football history to win both the league title and top scorer award in four different countries.

The 41-year-old previously achieved similar success with Manchester United in England, Real Madrid in Spain, Juventus in Italy, and now Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

Following the achievement, Infantino took to social media to congratulate Ronaldo and highlight the historic feat awaiting him at the upcoming World Cup in North America.

“An incredible achievement by an inspirational player, it’s a record sixth successful FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign for Cristiano Ronaldo as Portugal booked their place at the 2026 edition,” Infantino wrote on Instagram.

The FIFA President added:

“Cristiano now has the chance to represent his country at six FIFA World Cups, something no men’s player has yet achieved.”

Ronaldo’s historic World Cup journey

According to World Soccer Talk, Ronaldo’s World Cup career began at the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany, where the then 21-year-old announced himself on football’s biggest stage.

Portugal reached the semi-finals before eventually finishing fourth, their second-best result in World Cup history.

At the 2010 tournament in South Africa, Ronaldo scored once as Portugal were eliminated in the Round of 16 by eventual champions Spain.

Four years later at Brazil 2014, the Portuguese captain endured one of his most disappointing campaigns as Portugal crashed out in the group stage.

Ronaldo is gearing up to return to football’s biggest stage after the forward’s inclusion in Portugal’s final 27-man squad for the 2026 World Cup. Photo by Tim Clayton

Source: Getty Images

However, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner produced one of the finest moments of his World Cup career in Russia 2018. Ronaldo scored four goals, including a memorable hat-trick against Spain in a thrilling 3-3 draw that remains one of the greatest matches in tournament history.

His latest appearance came at Qatar 2022, where Portugal suffered a shocking quarterfinal elimination against Morocco.

Ronaldo lost his place in the starting lineup during the knockout stages, sparking widespread debate about his international future.

Now, the veteran forward is preparing for yet another chapter after Portugal manager Roberto Martinez confirmed him in the country’s final 27-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Messi and Ochoa also eye historic milestone

Despite Infantino’s praise for Ronaldo, the historic six-World-Cup achievement may not belong to the Portuguese icon alone.

Argentina captain Messi and Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa are also expected to feature at the 2026 tournament, which would equally mark their sixth World Cup appearances.

Messi, who finally lifted the World Cup trophy at Qatar 2022 with Argentina, remains one of Ronaldo’s biggest rivals in the GOAT debate.

The rivalry between both legends has dominated world football for nearly two decades, with fans still divided over who deserves the title of the greatest player of all time.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, the debate appears set to intensify once again as Ronaldo, Messi, and Ochoa all prepare to chase another slice of football history on the grandest stage.

Al Nassr wins Saudi Pro League

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Al Nassr defeated Damac 4-1 at Al Awwal Park on Thursday, May 21, securing their first Saudi Pro League title in seven years.

Two-time AFCON winner Sadio Mane opened the scoring in the 33rd minute before Kingsley Coman doubled the lead in the 51st minute with a powerful left-footed strike before Ronaldo’s double.

Source: Legit.ng