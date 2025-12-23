Pastor Chris Okafor's ongoing drama with Doris Ogala has remained a public discussion online

Amid the drama, his association with fellow men of God has been subjected to scrutiny by netizens

Recently, an old video of him with well-known bishop David Abioye resurfaced online, stirring reactions

Pastor Chris Okafor of Grace Nation International's Christian lifestyle has become a topic of interest after he was called out by actress Doris Ogala.

Recall that the Nollywood star alleged that she left her previous marriage at Okafor's insistence and accused him of betraying her after years of intimacy and repeated assurances of marriage.

Video shows how Bishop Abioye was received at Pastor Okafor's church. Credit: pastorchrisokafor/bishopdavidabioye

Source: Instagram

Amid the ongoing controversy, some netizens dug up old videos of the pastor's past associations with other prominent religious figures.

One of the videos that has captured attention online was the one involving Bishop David Abioye of Living Word Conquerors Global Assembly.

The video circulating online showed the moment Abioye arrived at Okafor's church in a long motorcade.

Another video showed the bishop during a prayer session applauding Okafor for allowing God to use him and becoming a channel of blessing to others.

"I count it a very great honour to be invited to be part of this Breakforth Conference of the dearly beloved servant of God, Dr. Chris Okafor. The Lord bless you. The Lord bless you, and the Lord bless you for allowing God to use you as a blessing to others. Every seed you sow to bless people will be fully returned to you, in the precious name of Jesus.

The Lord who has brought me this far will take you very far. Whatever good thing He has done for me, He will do for you, and beyond," Abioye said.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the Founder of Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC), Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, also trended over an old video where he testified about Okafor's commitment and dedication to God, which resurfaced online.

The KICC leader, while addressing Okafor's congregation during a service, described him as a fantastic pastor who is humble and truly loves God.

The video showing the moment Bishop David Abioye arrived at Pastor Chris Okafor's church appears below:

Another video of Abioye praying for Chris Okafor is below:

Reactions to Abioye's association with Chris Okafor

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the videos, read them below:

Juliana O. Abraham said:

"Bishop didn't do an enquiry before going there....I think he will be seeing all the comments."

Okoye Dinma commented:

"Truly when the fathers are blind. ohhhh God please show us mercy ooo at this point one will start worshipping God in ones house ooo."

Atitebi John said:

"Love of money, when those that suppose to .correct turn to praise singers."

greatness260355 commented:

"Lmao it is very important to have a personal relationship with God first , water and maintain cus the men of God u see ,are first & foremost MEN!"

daudu_ said:

"There’s a reason i don’t rate any Nigerian preacher, all of them are the same."

Paul Effisson commented:

"No wonder oyedepo chose his son instead."

Victor Okonna said:

"D other said God didn't tell him to open church,now he has open his own welldone."

Christian leader advises Pastor Okafor's wife

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Christian leader, Dr. Charles Apoki, released another video about Pastor Chris Okafor's marriage, this time focusing on his new wife, Pearl.

Reacting to Pearl's comment about her dream of having children with Okafor, Apoki, in a video shared via his Facebook page, warned her about expecting her husband to change.

He boldly alleged that Okafor is addicted to 'copulation and immorality,' claiming there were reports about his promiscuity from around the world.

Source: Legit.ng