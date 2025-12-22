A lady is said to have died while attending Asake's concert at Nyayo Stadium in Kenya

Reports indicate that a stampede occurred, with videos showing people pushing each other trending online

Fans mourned the passing of the beautiful lady and called on event organizers to improve safety measures for future shows

A lady known as Lojare has reportedly died in Kenya while attending Nigerian singer Ahmed Alolade Asake's concert.

The Lonely at the Top crooner held a concert at Nyayo Stadium in Kenya over the weekend. Although the show was a sold-out event, it allegedly ended in tragedy.

Fans react to the tragedy that happened to lady at Asake's concert. Photo credit@asake

Source: Instagram

According to posts circulating on social media, a stampede occurred at the venue, which led to the lady's death.

Pictures of stampede at Asake's show surface

In another post, a video showing the stampede at Asake's concert was shared. People were seen struggling to move through the crowd, with some attempting to help others who had fallen.

Asake trends over what happened at his Kenya concert. Photo credit@asakamusic

Source: Instagram

The scene was chaotic, with many people crowded together and some screaming for help.

Fans react to news about Asake's concert

Fans expressed their grief over the sad development, offering condolences and blaming the organisers for the unfortunate incident.

They stressed that proper planning and safety measures should be in place for future events. Additionally, they praised Wizkid, noting that such a tragic event has never occurred during any of his concerts, both in Nigeria and abroad.

How woman lost her life at Asake's concert

This is not the first time a tragedy has occurred at one of Asake’s shows. A few years ago, a woman died at Olamide's former signees' UK concert.

Though Asake was devastated by the incident, he paid a heartfelt tribute to the deceased during a show in Lagos. Despite the sadness, the singer continued with his music career.

See the X post about the demise of the lady here:

How fans reacted to post about Asake's concert

Reactions have trailed the post about Asake's concert. Many shared their views about the sad news. Here are comments below:

@culturetakashi shared:

"I'm sad to hear my son friend died in such a manner may her soul rest in peace."

@africanboy_tunechisushi reacted:

"I still use do wonder how pple do die in stampede , does it mean pple stepping on her can’t give space and see her on the floor."

@AsavoStyles shared:

"There was so fast, there are just too fast but instead of you all to go promote foreign artists instead of promoting our own artists,"

@_oyebisi reacted:

"She had no idea she purchased her “death ticket ."

Asake reacts as lady dies at his London show

Legit.ng had reported that It was indeed a trying time for Nigerian singer, Asake, who dealt with unfortunate outcomes from the stampede that occurred at his show in London.

The singer in a fresh Instagram post announced the sad passing of a 33-year-old lady identified as Rebecca Ikumelo who was among those who suffered serious injuries during the stampede.

Asake, in his statement, disclosed that Ikumelo, who had been hospitalized since the accident on Thursday, “sadly passed away.

Source: Legit.ng