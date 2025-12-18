Nigerian music star Davido has been announced as the headline performer for the kick-off concert of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced on Thursday, December 18, 2025, as part of the activities commemorating the football tournament

According to CAF, the event will take place on Saturday, December 20, 2025, in Rabat's Olm Souissi Fan Zone, from 6:00 p.m. to midnight local time

The opening concert of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2025 in Rabat, Morocco, will be headlined by Nigerian Afrobeats musician David Adeleke, also known as Davido.

The Confederation of African Football confirmed on Thursday that Davido would headline a star-studded international lineup for the pre-tournament event.

Davido to bring Afrobeats energy to AFCON 2025 opening concert. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Global hip-hop superstar French Montana, Moroccan singer Douaa Lahyaoui, French-Moroccan hitmaker Lartiste, and emerging star Says'z are all scheduled to perform.

The opening concert is slated for Saturday, one day before the competition begins, and is supposed to set the tone for Morocco's month-long football fiesta.

The Confederation of African Football has officially announced the artists set to headline the opening concert of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 in Rabat.

Global hip-hop star French Montana and Nigerian Afrobeats icon Davido will lead an exciting international line-up, joined by Moroccan sensation Douaa Lahyaoui, French-Moroccan hitmaker Lartiste, and rising artist Says’z.

The diverse selection reflects AFCON’s celebration of African culture, music, and global influence.

The opening concert is scheduled for Saturday, just a day before the tournament kicks off, setting the tone for what is expected to be an unforgettable AFCON in Morocco.

Fans in Rabat and across Africa are eagerly counting down to a night where football and music unite on a grand stage.

AFCON 2025 will bring together Africa’s best national teams, with organisers promising a blend of football, entertainment, and cultural showcase.

The statement read in part: “The Confederation of African Football has officially announced the artists set to headline the opening concert of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 in Rabat.

“Global hip-hop star French Montana and Nigerian Afrobeats icon Davido will lead an exciting international line-up, joined by Moroccan sensation Douaa Lahyaoui, French-Moroccan hitmaker

See the post below:

Fans celebrate Davido

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mozheez_official said:

Davido again nawa oooo,the guy just dey hot dis year🔥🔥🔥🔥

ayoayo623 said:

How far Lagos bird 😂, Afro pay small small legend 😂

she_ddolce said:

"See strategy choke.. e Dey body normally 🔥."

samson_samooj_nelson said:

"❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥 na we dey hot."

dhamhinhi said:

"Man of the year 👏🔥."

ogborking said:

"Lagos bird dy explain how some of e collabo dy collapse. We dy here dy build 😂😂😂😂."

jaysonnn77 said:

"Meanwhile Lagos legend🦎 is waiting for his Lagos show with pay small small tickets 🤣🤣🤣 OBO Baddest🐐🔥🔥🙌."

Davido confirmed to lead celebrations at AFCON 2025 kick-off concert. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido secures endorsement deal for Carter Efe

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido went out of his way to secure an endorsement deal for Carter Efe.

During a livestream on Twitch, Davido placed a surprise call to Lanre Odutola, Martell’s Global Marketing Manager.

The call wasn’t just casual; the singer personally requested that Martell offer Carter Efe an endorsement deal. Carter Efe, known for his comedic skits and viral content, could hardly believe what was happening.

Source: Legit.ng