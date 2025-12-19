Nigerian music superstar Wizkid recently opened up about life beyond the spotlight and his daily routine

In a candid media chat, the father of five shared his thoughts on what keeps him grounded and motivated

He also offered insights into the secrets behind a lasting music career, captivating many with his honesty

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, gave fans a glimpse into his daily life.

The much-loved artist described himself as “boring” despite his superstar status.

Speaking in a recent episode of Close Friends Only Speed Round with fellow musician Asake, Wizkid emphasised that celebrities lead normal lives and engage in everyday activities that may seem mundane to fans.

When asked by Asake about an interesting fact that fans might not know, Wizkid replied: “I see myself as boring.

I wake up at 6:30 in the morning, take my kids to school. We [celebrities] are normal human beings too, man.”

Wizkid also reflected on the three most important things in his life: his daughter Morayo, music, and God.

On sustaining a long-lasting music career, the star credited authenticity, strategic collaborations, and hard work as the keys to his success.

Wizkid and Asake Trend

The video of Wizkid’s conversation has quickly caught the attention of fans online, sparking discussions across social media.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

miere_ave said:

"Wiz is so chilled 😍."

trustchibaby said:

"This two dope 😍."

entertainmentsincere said:

"Happy people only…Taking Afro beats to another level."

talk2viper1st said:

"REAL RECOGNIZE REAL ❤️."

babatundeolawale001 said:

"One love brothers ❤️🦅🦅."

tobianoace said:

"Just like yesterday on OAU campus with my brother Asake, indeed, GOD is Great🙏🏽🙏🏽... I will be there too, that’s a promise🎶🎶🏌🏿‍♂️."

hightee13__ said:

"(Blessed) will be that forever 🐐 song on that album… people slept on that song fr."

nightw_2055 said:

"This is where some of una dey fail when we talk about the biggest and wizkid will always be the biggest cus what made everyone of us love big wiz is music not about who he is or what he offer and he also always cherish the fact that music bring him up to what he is today he’s not just singing for fun he do it to survive and so is everyone of us fc listen to big wiz bring peace of mind to us and that’s why he’s always the biggest."

Wizkid reacts to son's EP success

Legit.ng also reported that Wizkid expressed pride in his first son, Boluwatife, aka Champz, over the success of his debut EP.

The Star Boy record label owner, who was present at the New York Knicks game, was questioned about his son's debut EP in a viral video.

Smiling, Wizkid said he loved it, as he proudly added that Boluwatife was his son.

