A video showing how the Olu of Warri inspected an infrastructure project in Delta State has gone viral on social media

The short but heartwarming video showed the traditional monarch, who was stylishly dressed, inspecting the project while riding a scooter

The video has captured the attention of many Nigerians, including celebrities like skit maker Gilmore and OAP Dotun, among others

Olu of Warri Ogiame Atuwatse III, on Friday, December 19, shared a heartwarming video of him inspecting the Trans-Warri-Ode-Itsekiri Road, an infrastructure project executed by Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori.

In the video shared via his official Instagram page, the traditional ruler, stylishly dressed, was spotted on an electric scooter along the road, while his entourage followed closely behind in vehicles.

Olu of Warri seen inspecting road project in unusual way in Delta. Cred: oluofwarri

Source: Instagram

A caption on the video read,

'His Majesty inspects the Trans-Warri-Ode-Itsekiri Road, a transformative infrastructure project delivered by the administration of His Excellency, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.'

However, the video of the king has since gone viral across social media platforms in the country as Nigerians share diverse opinions.

Recall that Ogiame Atuwatse III was crowned the 21st Olu of Warri on August 21, 2021, at Ode Itsekiri, succeeding his uncle, Ogiame Ikenwoli.

Nigerians react to viral video Olu of Warri on scooter. Credit: oluofwarri

Source: Twitter

The viral video of the Olu of Warri on an electric scooter is below:

Celebrities and Nigerians react to the Olu of Warri's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

Media personality do2dtun wrote:

"When they say a King is Kingin.. I love it."

Ichie Chukwuebuka Umennadi commented:

"This dude did not play outside when he was a child."

Uduka Kingsley Nwankwor said:

"Did you hear that don't post any pictures with police inside? This country is beyond redeemable."

Fineside Uju Chisom commented:

"The freshest king in Nigeria right now."

Joh Nie Wurld wrote:

"Make I no why them say make them no video police So this police still de follow VIP dis country make unna just de play."

Amorighoye Japhet Eyengho said:

"I bet you say your king nor even know the meaning of scooter."

Ngofah Ikang commented:

"For him mind him dey cruise."

Nosa Movado Obasogie

"Scooter he will buy an give to his community school children his using it to swag in Warri … when they go abroad instead of thinking how to use what they see to better their people they use it to come catch cruise."

rolithompson commented:

"Are you still asking why itsekiris love their king?… OGIAME!!!! SUOOOO!🙌🏼🔥… what a time to b itsekiri."

queenmurielleloves wrote:

"Your king could never. I repeat your king could never. Ogiame Suoooooo."

naturalisters_zoe commented:

"Not the regular “His Royal Majesty."

destinylelekumor said:

"If all our leaders get swag like this, even America go beg to enter Naija. Not those old ancestors we have as leaders."

How Olu of Warri welcomed BBNaija's Kellyrae

Legit.ng previously reported that BBNaija's Kellyrae and Kassia exuded royalty as they visited the Olu of Warri.

The couple spotted Itsekiri-themed outfits as they posed for pictures with the traditional ruler.

Fans of the reality stars were excited about their visit and noted that Biggie had said kings and queens would honour them when they were on the show.

Source: Legit.ng