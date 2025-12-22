An old video of Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo praising Pastor Chris Okafor’s commitment to God has resurfaced online

This comes amid the criticism the KICC pastor faced on social media for officiating his colleague's wedding

Ashimolowo's testimony about Okafor further sparked conversation as many continued to criticise the cleric

Founder of Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC), Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, has continued to trend online following his role in the wedding of his colleague Chris Okafor to his wife, Pearl.

Amid the controversy which has become a topic online, an old video of Ashimolowo testifying about Okafor's commitment and dedication to God resurfaced online.

Pastor Ashimolowo speaks about Chris Okafor's commitment to God. Credit: matthewashimolowo/chrisokafor

Source: Instagram

The KICC leader, while addressing Okafor's congregation during a service, described him as a fantastic pastor, who is humble and truly loves God.

He also advised the congregants against taking their senior pastor's leadership for granted.

“I want to tell you, you have a fantastic senior pastor in this church, a great man of God, a humble man, a man who truly loves God. Listen, do not take the leadership under which you are placed for granted. The quality of leadership determines what happens to you. When you are in a house where God has placed a good man, a great man, one who looks after you and cares for you, you must not take it for granted. Keep your eyes straight, and keep yourself focused," Ashimolowo said.

Legit.ng previously reported that a Christian leader, Dr Charles Apoki, in a viral video, had expressed deep disappointment with Ashimolowo's involvement in Okafor's wedding.

Apoki questioned the moral implications of officiating the wedding amid unresolved allegations, stating: "I am ashamed of you. Any society that has no rules will collapse."

Old video of Pastor Ashimolowo addressing Chris Okafor's congregation resurfaces. Credit: chrisokafor

Source: Instagram

The video of Ashimolowo's testimony about Chris Okafor is below:

Reactions trail Pastor Ashimolowo's testimony

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments from social media users. Read them below:

Oweipere Dan Kemetaribo said:

"To be fine fine boy and be pastor na problem."

Crystal Patrick said:

"That's why we should not know anyone by flesh."

Emma Nuel commented:

"Aside wetin Doris talk Omo all this churches only GOD we judge them back then when we were ushers in some churches like that lol na we know wetin the xup..."

Noel Ifeanyi said:

"And some people are asking why are they dragging Pastor Matthew."

Seabreeze Akpos said:

"Lets imagine if this thing that happen between Chris and the lady should happen between members what will the pastor do to them."

Vivian Effiong commented:

"By their fruit we shall know them."

Da Priest said:

"Forgive Matthew Ashimolowo Lord, for he knows not what he is saying and knoweth not the person of Chris Okafor."

Kingsley Nwabuisiaku Nkenchor said:

"What is pastor Matthew doing with this man?"

Olocha Victor commented:

"This is so sad to hear.... The lines are becoming blurry We don't even know who is true and false again."

Doris Ogala leaks Pastor Okafor's unclad photo

Legit.ng recalls reporting that actress Doris Ogala showed she meant what she said about Pastor Chris Okafor, with her divisive post.

The actress had expressed pain over what the cleric allegedly did to her, despite all the promises he made, as he married another woman.

She released a rare bedroom picture of the cleric on her Instagram handle, which showed him shirtless, attempting to use deodorant on himself.

Source: Legit.ng