Jarvis has finally addressed viral rumours about her cheating on Peller, which reportedly led to their fallout

In a live video, the TikTok star disclosed how she never deprived him of anything, including submitting to him

Her comment about Peller having full access to her has, however, sparked reactions on social media

TikTok star and content creator Jarvis, also known as Jadrolita, whose real name is Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, has finally debunked rumours that she cheated on her colleague and love interest Habeeb Hazmat, aka Peller.

Recall that after Peller's car crash in Lagos, TikTok star Salo Oloba made bold claims about Jarvis. The comedian claimed to know some skit makers who were having an affair with her, without Peller’s knowledge.

Jarvis reveals she submitted herself to Peller while they were dating. Credit: realjadrolita/peller089

Source: Instagram

The allegations came to light amid growing concern for Peller’s well-being following claims that he became emotionally distraught after receiving a breakup note from Jarvis.

Addressing fans during a live session, Jarvis defended herself, saying she has never cheated on Peller since they began their relationship.

Jarvis, who suggested that she gave Peller full access to her body and submitted to him, added that she never deprived him of anything.

The TikTok star also revealed that she ensured she never kept anything about herself hidden from Peller while they were together.

Jarvis said she didn't hide anything from Peller. Credit: realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

The video of Jarvis debunking the claims that she cheated on Peller is below:

Reactions trail Jarvis' claims

Reacting, some netizens argued that Jarvis never gave Peller access like she claimed in the video. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video. Read them below:

DReal_Ayomide said:

"What about the soundtrack of u moaning that salo leaked?"

fabz_rrr said:

"I dey pity people wey believe say Peller never knack am before. More incoming knacking.. full access."

Wondersofical commented:

"Full access to your Body" What does this mean....?"

Harewoh wrote:

"You gave him full access to ur body keh? Haa Jarvis."

mrjoelad commented:

"Na lie jor. Peller no get access to her internal body."

nuelmars wrote:

"Access to ur body abi nah only kiss you allow am kiss you… Person wey love you no fit come outside dey talk say you no give am toto."

fumzeeygold said:

"You gave him full access but he wants to do it on your wedding day, that's why he's angry cos you gave him too easily, men like to hustle to get something, now that you've given him everything there's nothing to grind for anymore, that's men's mindset. Jarvis leave Peller and come to me, I'm not insecure, I'll give you peace, just take me out of Ikorodu fess."

sheisbella12 said:

"You gave him full access to your body but he’s out there aging he has never knack you, chaii Some Boys Ehnn."

Xavier_Mykll commented:

"The crashout was never about this babe, but Carter efe."

DJ Chicken reacts to Peller's car crash

Legit.ng previously reported that DJ Chicken also reacted to Peller's car crash in Lagos.

Amid the concerns from Nigerians, the controversial disc jockey, in a viral video, expressed delight in the tragic incident as he taunted the streamer.

Chicken's comment about Peller, however, didn't go well with many as they fired back at him.

Source: Legit.ng