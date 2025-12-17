Yvonne Jegede Finally Addresses Fallout with Annie Idibia After Instagram Unfollow Drama
- Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede addressed why she unfollowed Annie Idibia and cleared the air
- The movie star explained her relationship with Nigerian singer 2Baba, his Natasha, and estranged wife, Annie
- Yvonne dropped a blunt truth during a radio interview, saying they were not close, apart from featuring in 2baba's video
Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede has finally opened up about the controversy surrounding her relationship with Annie Idibia after the two actresses unfollowed each other on Instagram.
Speaking during a recent radio interview, Jegede, who just marked 20 years in the Nigerian film industry, addressed the online drama that followed her public praise of music legend 2Baba and his wife, Natasha.
The actress made it clear that, despite public assumptions, she has never had a close friendship with Annie Idibia, describing their relationship as distant and mostly professional.
The tension between Yvonne Jegede and Annie Idibia began after Yvonne shared a post thanking 2Baba and Natasha for attending her “20 Years on Stage” celebration.
The post quickly drew attention online, with many netizens questioning why Yvonne acknowledged Natasha instead of publicly standing with Annie, who has been at the centre of marriage rumours involving the singer.
Some critics accused Yvonne of betrayal, insisting she should have shown loyalty to Annie as a fellow actress and woman.
Amid the backlash, Yvonne refused to back down. In a firm Instagram post, she defended her position and addressed those attacking her online.
She wrote:
“I chose to respect people’s choices. I chose to see the good in people and, where necessary, give them my honest opinion in private. Show people love when they are at their lowest. Don’t throw the baby with the bathing water.”
During the radio interview, Yvonne offered her most direct explanation yet about Annie Idibia.
According to her, the public has exaggerated the idea of a friendship that never truly existed.
She stated:
“Apart from the video (African Queen), I don't think anybody has seen us together before. We don't have common friends.”
Watch the interview here:
Reactions to Yvonne Jegede, Annie Macaulay's tension
Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below.
@uche_leona said:
"I hope when Annie was going to such a situation, Yvonne reached out to her? If two truths can co-exist, I hope you also stretched a supportive and helping hand to Annie? And not just coming out to tag tuface as your brother?! Anyways… 2025 has truly revealed a lot to each of us. We move"
@jaysonofbeatrice commented:
"There’s an adage in my village. It says when you jump from the frying pan and land inside the fire, those who laugh at you forget the reason you jumped was because the frying pan was also burning you. My legend, my thoughts and prayers are with you. You will conquer."
