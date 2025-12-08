Nigerian actress Regina Daniels and her brother, Lawrence aka Sweezzy1, became a topic of discussion online

This came after the siblings were seen having a lively moment in their London apartment, and the video went viral

Regina could be seen discussing the previous night's outing they had, but netizens were more focused on what the actress' brother was doing

A new video of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her UK-based brother, Lawrence, aka Sweezzy1, has ignited online conversations.

The movie star was seen hanging out with her brother, who was smoking heavily beside her as they engaged in lively chats in their London apartment.

Regina Daniels details shocking moment she lost consciousness. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina, who is currently in the United Kingdom with her brother following her prolonged marital crisis with Senator Ned Nwoko, appears to be taking some time off. In the viral clip, the actress could be heard saying she almost passed out while recounting their hangout from the previous night.

She also seemed genuinely excited about the state of the apartment, especially after discovering that Lawrence had already started preparing breakfast for them.

The video further showed her brother smoking as he assured her that he would make her enjoy her stay in London before she returned to Nigeria.

The video has sparked conflicting emotions online, with many Nigerians reacting to the ongoing controversy involving the actress.

Legit.ng recalls that Regina recently accused Ned Nwoko of domestic violence and assault, allegations the senator has denied. In response, Ned claimed the actress struggled with drug use, alleging that her brother, Sammie, supplied her with substances.

Watch the video below:

Regina Daniels and brother trend

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Winnb_MEXC said:

"Guy just Dey blow her sister money for loud! Is he working? Like bringing anything to the table."

@CRT_femme said:

"Drugs is their language Only their father can advice them but them no send the man."

@Quincyemerald said:

"All of una dey smoke o, but e reach Regina brother mouth, una turn am to drug."

@d_osinaike said:

"She’s just showing her own little spark of youthful exuberance. Ned got her too young anyway."

@AbujaHausa said:

"She looks healthy. Added good weight. Looks happy Very sane peace mind It depends on the lens you are using oo This is from my joyous lens sir."

@OnyemaUgon58023 said:

"You see eehh.... Once you meet any girl that licks her lips like Regina did her Eeeehh... Bro... That girl na strong Koskorine Addict.. Na just the expo I wan drop here.. this girl called Regina...Is Fvcking Drug Junkie.. No .."

@felixwise said:

"This is so sad. Taking substances is one thing, but openly displaying it is completely wrong. They have just strengthened Senator Ned’s argument that Regina’s siblings are enabling this behaviour. The optics are not good for them at all."

Regina Daniels explains strange moment from one of her London night outs. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: TikTok

Regina Daniels' throwback video resurfaces

Legit.ng previously reported that a throwback video of Regina Daniels found its way back to social media. What she said back then was later viewed through the lens of a widely publicised marital breakdown in 2025.

The resurfaced video, which was recorded in 2023, captured the actress answering difficult hypothetical questions about the two most important men in her life at the time: her husband and her biological father.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng