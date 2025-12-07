Nollywood actress Anita Joseph has sparked fresh conversations online after responding sharply to a fan who advised her to drop her husband’s surname

This came amid rumours of suffering domestic violence in her marriage and reportedly leaving her husband

The drama began shortly after the actress shared a lively video in which she reintroduced herself with her full marital name, Anita Joseph Olagunju

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph responded to a fan who advised her to return to her father's name.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the movie star had posted a video of her getting glammed up. She introduced herself as Anita Joseph Olagunju (her husband's surname).

Actress Anita Joseph fires back at fan questioning her marital name.

A female fan responded by advising her to use her father's name now that her marriage had ended.

“Answer your papa's name, marriage don end.”

She responded with, “Come make me.”

See the conversation below:

Anita Joseph confronts fan asking her to reclaim her father's name.

The post comes amid swirling rumours that her marriage to Fisayo Olagunju, popularly known as MC Fish, has ended.

Reports suggested the union was plagued by domestic violence, infidelity, and heartbreaking pregnancy losses.

Celebrity journalist Stella Dimoko Korkus (SDK) had claimed that Anita lost two babies during her marriage — one due to a stillbirth and another to a painful miscarriage.

SDK wrote

“These two pregnancies shattered her, but what broke her the most was holding her dead baby and crying over it"

The post also alleged that MC Fish, despite repeated instances of anger, temper issues, and substance use, received forgiveness from Anita after episodes of physical abuse.

Legit.ng also reported that new information surfaced regarding the reported end of the marriage between Nollywood actress Anita Joseph and her husband, Michael Fisayo Olagunju, popularly known as MC Fish.

In a new development, celebrity journalist Stella Dimoko Korkus (SDK) shared insider details about what may have gone wrong.

In an Instagram post, Stella disclosed that both Anita and MC Fish have quietly chosen to remain silent about the alleged breakup, even as rumours continue to swirl online.

According to her, sources familiar with the situation insisted that the couple has indeed gone their separate ways and have no plans to release any official statement.

SDK stated that her sources revealed that things began to change drastically after MC Fish reportedly joined the Freemasons a few years ago.

The post read in part:

“Insiders say that a few years ago, Michael joined the Freemason fraternity and from then on, things took a downturn with both managing until they could no longer hold it together.”

The blogger clarified that she could not confirm viral claims that MC Fish moved in with another woman or whether Anita threw his belongings outside.

What she confirmed, however, is that the marriage “has packed up.”

The actress and the disc jockey tied the knot on February 14, 2020, in a widely celebrated union described by many as “love made in heaven.

