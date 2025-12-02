Annie Macaulay and Yvonne Jegede unfollowed each other on Instagram after Yvonne praised 2Baba’s wife, Natasha

Yvonne’s tribute to the couple at her 20-year career celebration caused backlash from netizens

Actress defended herself, saying she chooses to respect people’s choices and show love privately

A fresh social media drama has erupted as Nollywood stars Annie Macaulay and Yvonne Jegede unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Checks on their pages show the actresses no longer follow one another.

This development came shortly after Yvonne’s public praise of 2Baba and his wife, Natasha, amid rumours about the couple’s marriage.

On Tuesday, December 2, Yvonne took to Instagram to thank 2Baba and Natasha for attending her 20 Years on Stage celebration

She described the moment as a full circle. She explained that 2Baba played a pivotal role in kickstarting her acting journey two decades ago.

However, the post fueled backlash from netizens who accused her of ignoring and failing to support Annie Macaulay, 2Baba’s estranged wife.

Amid the criticism, Yvonne stood her ground and addressed her detractors. She wrote:

“I chose to respect people’s choices. I chose to see the good in people and, where necessary, give them my honest opinion in private. Show people love when they are at their lowest. Don’t throw the baby with the bathing water.”

The unfollowing has further fueled speculation that the actresses may be at odds over the ongoing marital conversations surrounding 2Baba.

See the post here:

Fans react to Yvonne Jegede,

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users:

@uche_leona:

"I hope when Annie was going to such a situation, Yvonne reached out to her? If two truths can co-exist, I hope you also stretched a supportive and helping hand to Annie? And not just coming out to tag tuface as your brother?! Anyways… 2025 has truly revealed a lot to each of us. We move"

@jaysonofbeatrice:

"There’s an adage in my village . It says when you jump from the frying pan and land inside the fire , those who laugh at you forget the reason you jumped was because the frying pan was also burning you. My legend , my thoughts and prayers are with you. You will conquer"

@afam_bu_ijeoma:

"She's not a good friend, so it's good Annie is keeping her distance."

@msfavoured:

"Nah Yvonne messed up. Always on the wrong side of history. Whats with all the long chronicles. A simple thanks for coming will suffice."

@viviandion:

"Nowahala her own is coming, she has never being a true friend to Annie, if I see my friends husband with another woman I dey vex and jealous self like say na me them dey cheat on, not to talk more of my friend husband left and married another woman, I will stand with my friend ooo and cu"

