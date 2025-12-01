Actress Yvonne Jegede hosted a party to mark her 20th anniversary in the entertainment industry

Popular faces in the industry, including 2Baba and his wife, Natasha Osawaru, stepped out for the event

The singer and the Edo lawmaker’s appearance came barely a few days after they reportedly welcomed their first child

Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede, on Sunday, November 30, rolled out the drums to celebrate 20 years in the movie industry.

To mark the remarkable milestone, the actress threw a party in Lagos, which was attended by her family, friends, and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

2Baba and wife Natasha Osawaru present at actress Yvonne Jegede 20th anniversary party. Credit: official2baba/yvonnejegede

The likes of actor Nosa Rex, singer Orezi, music legend 2Baba, and his wife, Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawaru, were among the popular faces captured at the event.

2Baba and Natasha Osawaru make an appearance

The music star and his wife stole the spotlight with their arrival, as they were happily welcomed by the guests, with some exchanging pleasantries with the couple.

A video also showed the moment 2Baba and Natasha joined Yvonne on stage, alongside others, to cut a cake.

Recall that the Nollywood actress was one of the three vixens who featured in 2Baba’s hit song African Queen, released in 2004.

2Baba, wife Natasha Osawaru celebrate with actress Yvonne Jegede in Lagos. Credit: iamyvonnejegede

The couple’s appearance at the event came days after reports emerged that they had welcomed their first child together.

The video showing the moment 2Baba and Natasha arrived at Yvonne Jegede’s 20th-anniversary celebration is below:

The video of 2Baba and Natasha Osawaru on stage with Yvonne Jegede is below:

Reactions trail 2Baba and Natasha Osawaru’s video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read them below:

Glory Imasuen said:

"Natasha Don’t Want Other Woman To do Her What She did Annie."

Achiane Otogo reacted:

"It is call protecting of investment!"

Ugoeme Chukwu commented:

"Na struggle make another no take."

Didi Amu reacted:

"2 baba is adding weight oooh and looking good."

Isioma Misty said:

"Story for d gods wen time reach she kn how far her juju still strong very soonest."

Njideka Adannaya Nwosu said:

"Are you guys sure that woman really give birth or is there something is she not telling us stomach was flat the next minute is big next she don give birth nawaooo."

Princess Precious said:

"I thought Natasha just put to bed how many days ago nawa ooh Tuface don get spiritual and physical escurt sorry wife Wahalaaaaa."

Angeline Gbee Parrott said:

"She should have invited the actress Annie( her colleague) instead of the musician she worked for once.."

Catherine Archibong said"

"Annie won't show up knowing tuface will come there with his commando."

