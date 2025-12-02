Yvonne Jegede thanked 2Baba and his wife, Natasha , for attending her charity event and donating generously

, The actress reflected on her career beginnings, highlighting her appearance in 2Baba’s African Queen video

Social media users criticised her post, questioning the timing of her praise amid the couple’s ongoing marital drama

Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede recently posted on Instagram to celebrate a special moment in her career.

She thanked legendary singer 2Baba and his wife Natasha for attending her 20-year on stage celebration over the weekend.

In the post, the actress shared a video clip of the couple at the gathering, praising them for their generosity and support.

She described it as a “full circle moment,” noting that 2Baba played a role in launching her career two decades ago.

She wrote:

“Full circle moment for me as the Legend @official2baba showed up with his wife and made a generous donation to my foundation! My career started on his African Queen music video, and here he is celebrating me 20 years later. I love you, big bro. I celebrate and honour you always. God bless you."

Yvonne’s post drew criticism from some social media users who questioned why she would publicly praise the couple amid reports of tension in their marriage.

Yvonne Jegede first appeared on the scene in 2Baba’s iconic African Queen music video, which became a major hit across Africa.

Yvonne Jegede faces backlash over post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users:

@princessemissy:

"Do you think so what you do here is nice when you were with Annie on the same clip, Video African Queen when Annie is your colleague."

@horlivahanddaystar

"Yvonne Yvonne no wonder life was mean to you. now I see beyond your beauty the kind of personality you have"

@allison_debraa

"Put your hands together for 2face and his beautiful wife.. nobody clap keh?"

@electrickdiva

"Were you in a secret competition with Annie Macaulay??"

@iamoloritola:

"The event was over the weekend. Is it possible she posts all videos same day??? Moreover, aside her parents, this is the next major person to be grateful for, for her journey. I see no reason why one 'wrong deed' will override this. If it was his wedding to the new wife she posted, I would have said you'll were right but it's her event, that they honoured and even donated to her future calling. Make all of una getat already biko! @therealoloritola"

@symplyverao3:

"In as much as much as posting them is ok this a a bad timing… is looking like you really wanted Annie out…"

Rumours swirl about the marriage of 2baba and his wife, Natasha. Photos: 2baba, Natasha Osawaru.

