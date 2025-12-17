Tanzanian singer Juma Jux explained how he met Nigerian influencer Priscilla Ojo during a trip to Rwanda without knowing her celebrity background

The singer said their connection grew naturally, later gaining attention after a Zanzibar photo revealed Priscilla’s influencer status and famous family

The interview sparked mixed reactions online as Nigerians debated Priscilla Ojo’s celebrity status and the influence of her mother, Iyabo Ojo

Juma Jux, the Tanzanian Bongo Flava singer, opened up about meeting his wife, Priscilla Ojo, popularly known as Priscy, in Rwanda without knowing her celebrity status.

He revealed this while speaking on the Yanga show about their love story, fame discovery, and the impact his relationship with Priscilla had on his career.

Jux and Priscilla, daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, married in April 2025 during a star-studded ceremony that attracted attention across Africa.

The singer said his encounter with Priscy happened naturally during a trip with mutual friends.

Juma Jux explained that he had no prior knowledge of Priscilla Ojo’s background or online presence at the time.

“I met her in Rwanda. I didn't know she was a celebrity. I swear to God,” the singer stated.

According to Jux, he only noticed a beautiful woman who was spending time with Nigerian entrepreneur Chioma Ikokwu.

He described his first impression as simple and personal, unaffected by fame or public image.

“I saw a beautiful girl,” he said while recounting how the attraction started immediately.

The singer added that their first conversation convinced him she was special.

“When we had a conversation, everything is a wow, she's the one,” Jux said during the interview.

How fame entered the relationship later

Juma Jux explained that Priscilla Ojo’s social media popularity became clear much later in their relationship.

He revealed that her follower count at the time did not raise suspicions of celebrity status.

“I saw her followers, I think now she has like 4 something. Yeah, she was having 2 or 1 million,” he said.

Jux explained that attractive women often have high follower counts online, which did not stand out to him.

He added that he believed her following came mainly from her appearance rather than fame.

“Beautiful girls on social media can have a lot of followers, so I felt she got her followers because of her looks,” Jux stated.

According to Juma, public attention increased after the couple took photos together in Zanzibar during Priscilla’s visit to Tanzania.

The photos reportedly sparked widespread blog coverage, revealing her identity as a top influencer and the daughter of a popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo.

Impact of the Relationship on Juma's Career

When asked about the impact of his relationship with Priscy and Iyabo Ojo on his career, Juma Jux said the relationship brought moderate growth in visibility.

He rated the effect as “six, seven” out of ten, emphasising he already had recognition in East Africa.

“I was already like in East Africa, people even in Nigeria, some people knew me before,” he said.

“Now it's even more and more because of our me and Priscy being together,” Jux added.

The singer also credited Chioma Ikokwu for encouraging their outings and helping their bond grow.

“Chioma played big parts like she was always like, okay, let us go out,” he said.

Watch the video below:

Fans React to Juma Jux’s Revelations

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@BlacS1728 questioned:

"And after u met Her Wah happened U married Her sharply as a celeb And what made her a celeb if I may ask?"

@AdisaO87119 said:

"Her mother was a celebrity then not her."

@smilingsilvie commented:

"People in denial saying she is not a celebrity gurl has like 4 million followers on IG and millions on tiktok facebook and other platforms with different kind of endorsements."

@chychyebere84 opined:

"This is absolutely lies. U saw with chiomahoodhair?who doesn't know queen mother and u can't know Queen mother without knowing her daughter."

@adedoyinMii wrote:

"Priscilla is an influencer, still growing her reach with Eni. She had barely or about 2m followers when they met."

@Joy07033937412 asked:

"Is she a celebrity? Her mom is celebrity and she tap the grace."

