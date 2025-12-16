Wizkid’s partner, Jada, shared a light-hearted glimpse into how her third pregnancy changed her body

Taking to Snapchat, Jada spoke about the physical changes she noticed after welcoming her third child, Morayo

In a playful post, Jada joked about her post-pregnancy figure as she showed off her new curves

Jada Pollock, Wizkid's partner and manager, sparked outrage online after making a lighthearted statement about her post-pregnancy body.

Jada took to Snapchat and shared a photo of her curvier rear, joking that she didn't require cosmetic surgery to get the appearance.

Wikzid’s partner opens up about the changes her third pregnancy brought. Credit: @wizkidayomedia

According to her, the alterations occurred spontaneously after giving birth to Wizkid's youngest child, Morayo.

“Morayo came out and gave me a whole BBL without the procedure,” she wrote while showing off her new backside.

The post soon gained traction, with supporters appreciating her confidence and openness regarding postpartum physical changes.

See her post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid warmed the hearts of his fans with a video that recently surfaced online.

The father of four children was seen in the car, vibing and enjoying a moment with his partner, baby mama, and manager, Jada P.

In the clip, Jada P was sitting by his side when the camera focused on her, and she rested her head on Wizkid's shoulder.

The Morayo crooner also showed Jada P affection by cuddling her head against him as the car moved.

Reacting to the adorable video, fans of the superstar shared mixed reactions. Some cautioned the couple, commenting that it might not be too early to have another child since their last baby, Morayo, recently turned one.

Others commented on Wizkid's shy nature when it comes to showing love publicly to his partner.

Some fans also reacted to his fashion, calling him an “old man” dressing like Gen Z.

This video comes days after Wizkid was heard speaking glowingly about Jada P in his new documentary.

In the recording, Wizkid expressed his deep love for the mother of his three youngest children, describing her as very hardworking.

Wikzid’s partner gets candid about her third pregnancy experience. Credit: @jadap

The Ojuelegba crooner went on to describe his talent manager and baby mama as passionate about her work and loyal to what she does.

Not stopping there, the music star, who recently released a documentary, also stated that he enjoys working with women because they are easy to work with and praised their maternal instincts for holding things together.

Jada P's post trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

uchemaduagwu said:

"IKEBE Wey Don bend one side like AGBALUMO."

jasonsfoodsng said:

"Only she knows how it was before please celebrate every little win 😂😂...."

chinomso___ said:

"This woman and her husband knows how to get people talking…I love it😂😂😂."

jaymenaefe said:

"She look good at 48."

favouritecocoo

"Children are blessings indeed😂😂😂."

heismike_1_ said:

"Such a funny sweet woman 😂😂."

thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"She gave you B, be remain one more B and L… Two more babies should sort that."

uchelizzy05 said:

"I will come and read comments later, and never marinate."

therealcarolinah said:

"Jada mouth don dey sharp 😂😂😂😂😂."

accessorieshub_gh said:

"I’m seeing BB, pls add the L."

real_revdammy said:

"Single people and purple profiles oya over to you guys."

Jada P parties with Wizkid

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid and Jada P at a Lagos club, dancing and vibing to good music.

The Afrobeat singer, who buried his mother last year, let all his hair down as he enjoyed himself at the event.

He and Jada P did not leave each other's sight as she whispered into his ears and, at a point, the two coiled up on the sofa while listening to music.

