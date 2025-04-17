The first video from Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla's traditional wedding venue in Lagos, has emerged online

A clip captured the interior decorators in the hall as they get set for the grand event, which is expected to be celebrity-studded

The video of the venue has further heated up the topic about Iyabo Ojo's daughter's traditional wedding

Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla Ojo's Yoruba wedding, is the trending topic on social media as fans and supporters excitedly anticipate videos from the event.

As celebrities, family members and friends arrive Nigeria for the grand wedding set to take place in Lagos on Thursday, April 17, a video from the venue have surfaced on social media.

The short video captured interior designers doing a last-minute arrangement before the arrival of guests.

Iyabo Ojo's daughter's traditional wedding has already been tagged as the wedding of the year by her fans.

As we anticipate more exciting videos from Priscilla Ojo's traditional wedding, below is a clip capturing the event venue:

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Tanzanian star Diamond Platinumz arrived in Lagos, Nigeria, via a private jet for Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo's traditional wedding.

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that Iyabo Ojo shared a fun video showing how her Tanzanian in-laws were welcomed to Nigeria upon arrival in the country.

A video captured them leaving the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos in posh cars for a luxurious hotel where they were lodged.

The video from Iyabo Ojo's daughter's traditional wedding below:

Reactions to Priscilla Ojo's wedding venue

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video as several netizens continue to congratulate Iyabo Ojo and her family. Read the comments below:

evelynmic5 said:

"Greetings for today's celebration, all of us shall do such for our children, those that did for our children, our joy shall not turn to sorrow by the power of God. Amen. I greet you for today's celebration."

eunicebaba91 commented:

"Pls how many months the wan use do the wedding 💒 because na pricy just full my fyp."

adunniade_homes_properties said:

"This sit no go reach us o… I no won stand if I reach there o."

mzbabybkay said:

"Must he post now that’s very unprofessional, why post hall that is not ready everyone want to trend by doing the wrong thing.."

aewwilliams

"This hall is small o. Where we online in-laws gonna sit? Next time for another favorite we shall do online aso ebi. It is a must. We too many."

bhlessing3 said:

"Make no body sit down for my chair o abeg,I Dey road like this,it’s a blessed day."

What Iyabo Ojo's lover Paulo said

Legit.ng reported that on April 7, 2025, Paulo Okoye, Iyabo Ojo's partner, shared a lively reel that set social media abuzz.

The video, captioned with enthusiasm, celebrated the forthcoming wedding of Iyabo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo, to Tanzanian music star Juma Jux.

Okoye’s post named prominent figures, including Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz, signalling the high-profile nature of the occasion.

