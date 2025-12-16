Nollywood actor David Nnaji has welcomed another child just months after celebrating a previous birth

The movie star revealed he became a father twice in 2025, describing the experience as a rare blessing

Fans and colleagues have flooded social media with congratulatory messages for the growing family

Nollywood actor David Nnaji and his wife, Amanda, have welcomed their second child together in one year.

The couple had welcomed their first son in February 2025.

The actor shared the news on Instagram on Monday, posting photos from a maternity shoot that featured him and his wife.

In the caption, Nnaji expressed gratitude to God while revealing the name of their newborn as David Ugochukwu Nnaji.

David Nnaji welcomes another child just months after celebrating a previous birth. Photos: David Nnaji.

Source: Instagram

What caught the attention of many fans was the timing.

In his post, the 40-year-old actor revealed that he became a father twice in the same year, a detail that immediately set social media buzzing.

He wrote:

“Father for the fourth time by God’s grace. Twice in 2025, what a blessing."

The couple had welcomed their first child earlier this year in February, making the arrival of their second baby within months a rare and remarkable experience.

Nnaji also poured praise on his wife, describing her as an absolute gift and expressing love and admiration for her strength.

In a follow-up post, the actor acknowledged the physical and emotional demands his wife endured by going through labour twice in one year.

He promised to support her with a dedicated two-year rest period, stating that she deserved time to recover and be cared for after such an intense journey.

The promise struck a chord with many fans, who praised the actor for publicly recognising his wife’s sacrifices and prioritising her wellbeing.

The actor was previously married to Nigerian singer Joy Eseoghene Odiete, popularly known as Jodie. Their marriage produced a son, Chinualumogu.

Fans react to David Nnaji's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@fynesylph

"Wow… congratulations @officialmandygrace thank God for the grace that saw you through"

@kristian_kamalu shared:

"Aren't you the same guy that abandoned your special needs child with Jodie? Aren't you the same lowlife that managed her out of her kuchi kuchi royalty? See, you can fool these clowns who are congratulating you but people who know you are quite aware that you're a wasted idiot. I spit on you."

@irenenn90 stated:

"Wow,, congratulations dear mother,,,, how is nkiru my best friend"

David Nnaji and singer Jodie's marriage produced a child together. Photos: Jodie, David Nnaji.

Source: Instagram

Jodie accuses David Nnaji of abandonment

Legit.ng earlier reported that David Nnaji's ex-wife, Jodie, granted an interview about life as a single mother and how she has been taking care of her son with special needs.

Reacting, the musician claimed that despite the song’s success, she didn’t make any money from it. She explained that she used her hard-earned money to record the song, but didn't benefit from it financially.

Jodie accused her ex-husband, who recently welcomed a son, of collecting all the royalties from the song.

