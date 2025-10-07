Pictures of a couple with their beautiful little daughters have sent social media users into a frenzy

Many internet users made the same observation and asked the same questions about the family's photos

At the time of this report, the couple's family photos had amassed over 377k views and over a thousand comments

A couple's family photos have gone viral on TikTok, eliciting a heated argument among netizens.

The couple had released their family photos on TikTok, featuring the husband, wife and their two little daughters.

A couple posed with their two little daughters. Photo Credit: (@angelictwins_)

Source: TikTok

The post featuring their pictures garnered over 377k views, more than 34k likes and over a thousand comments.

Questions, observations trail couple's family photos

While people gushed over the beautiful photos, many netizens could not help but notice that the couple's complexions differed from their daughters.'

The husband and wife have medium to dark complexion, while their daughters have fair complexion.

Some netizens urged the man to take a DNA test for the kids, while others dismissed the concern about the difference in complexions.

A photo of the trending beautiful daughters of a couple. Photo Credit: (@angelictwins_)

Source: TikTok

Couple's family photos raise questions online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the family's photos below:

Sandy🌹💍 said:

"They are so beautiful oo. 🥰🥰 They look like their father, it is the colour. People should rest."

peterwest🥷🦅 said:

"If this man find out himself e go bad ooo,make the woman tell am on time ooo."

OMALICHA❤️‍🩹 said:

"Na surrogacy?? because how?? mk una do DNA."

RC_Auto said:

"For all of una wey the shout DNA, feed your children well make you see the angel wey you born. No be everything be pap and milk."

Monsieur MALONGA said:

"Your wife must be working in a European embassy in your country right?"

EVELYN✅💎💦🌺 said:

"Everyone that is commenting someone cheated eyes Dey pain una oo😏 they are carbon copy of her dad."

EYES🥹 said:

"Can you show us the DNA test results?"

Peppy said:

"This is how a lady in parents neighborhood when my mum gave birth to my elder sister was saying my sister is not my dad’s child. My dad called the woman after hearing enough of it. And told her to show him the father of his daughter.

"The woman could not say anything. Later my grandmother that went to see another of her grandchild came and everyone could not say anything again. My elder sister is just a Carbon copy of my grandma."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the family picture of a Nigerian woman, her White husband and their children had lit up the internet.

Couple's transformation in 6 years sparks curiosity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a couple's transformation in six years had triggered curiosity online.

The couple's journey, which included getting married and starting a family, was marked by a dramatic change in their physical appearance.

In a post shared by the husband on TikTok, he showed his family's transformation through a series of photographs taken over the years. The caption accompanying the video expressed gratitude to God for the blessings they had received.

Source: Legit.ng