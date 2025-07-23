A Nigerian lady has gone public with how her profession is driving away men who are interested in her

According to the lady, men ghost her after finding out what she does for a living, and she finds it amusing

Mixed reactions trailed her post on TikTok, with some people offering reasons for the men's decision to back out after hearing her profession

A Nigerian lady, known as @marvey7 on TikTok, has disclosed that her profession chases men away from her.

She said men lose interest in her and back out after discovering her occupation.

What she does for a living

In a post on TikTok, the lady disclosed that she is a flight attendant. She was, however, amused that men ghost her because of her occupation. Words overlaid on her video read:

"Guys ghosting me after I tell them I'm a flight attendant."

Via her TikTok page, the flight attendant entertains her over 18k followers with content about her aviation job.

The flight attendant did not, however, disclose the name of her employer. Her post blew up on the social media platform.

Some social media users offered possible reasons men shy away from the flight attendant after hearing her occupation.

Who is a flight attendant?

According to Indeed, flight attendants work for private and commercial airline companies to keep passengers safe and comfortable.

They help passengers get seated, demonstrate how to use the plane's safety equipment, including seat belts, and provide snacks, beverages and other services.

View her video below:

Flight attendant's post generates buzz online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the flight attendant's post below:

Grandestprof said:

"I'm interested."

Sensei Uche said:

"Not seeing you often would kill me."

Saby Girl ✈️ said:

"Lol they are scared na."

Ti Ld Ah said:

"I don’t know why they are like that,why some already come for marriage cus they think I’ll pack money to the hux."

