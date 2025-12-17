Toyosi Effiong stated that infidelity alone would not end her marriage to actor Daniel Etim Effiong

The filmmaker made the revelation during a conversation with media personality Toke Makinwa

The discussion opened up a broader conversation about forgiveness, commitment, and modern marriages

Toyosi Effiong, the wife of Nollywood actor Daniel Etim Effiong, has spoken openly about her views on cheating in marriage.

She revealed that infidelity is not a dealbreaker for her.

The filmmaker and entrepreneur made the disclosure while appearing as a guest on Toke Makinwa’s YouTube show, Toke Moments.

Toyosi Effiong says that infidelity alone would not end her marriage to actor Daniel Etim Effiong. Photos: Daniel Etim Effiong.

During the interview, host Toke Makinwa asked Toyosi if she would consider ending her marriage if her husband ever cheated on her.

In her response, Toyosi explained that while cheating is painful and unacceptable, it is not enough reason for her to walk away from her marriage.

According to her, marriage is bigger than one mistake, stressing that every situation must be carefully considered before drastic decisions are made.

Toyosi was quick to clarify that her stance does not mean she supports or excuses infidelity, but rather that forgiveness and communication play a major role in sustaining long-term relationships.

As the discussion continued, Toyosi highlighted the importance of faith and intentional effort in her marriage.

She explained that rather than constantly living in fear of betrayal, she chooses to trust her husband while also committing to prayer and open communication.

Watch the interview here:

Fans react to Toyosi Effiong's wife's comments

@AmachreeBomate wrote:

"We have to stop calling the consequences of a man’s choices "Jezebels." A man isn't a trophy to be "carried" away; he’s an adult with free will. Prayer is powerful, but it shouldn't be used as a substitute for boundaries. You can’t pray away a lack of respect."

@realsisititi stated:

"Men like this type of women. The ones that encourage irresponsibility and deny accountability. May they find each other and leave accountable and sensible adults like us alone."

@AmachreeBomate shared:

"We really need to stop treating grown men like helpless children who can be "carried away" by a breeze. If a man is "carried," it’s because he packed his bags and walked. Prayer should be for wisdom, not to act as a spiritual leash for a man who lacks discipline."

@cherrychila57 wrote:

"Epele ooo i should be praying for a grown man not to cheat ??? You think cheaters do not know what they doing ? Real men are concerned about their futures"

Daniel Etim Effiong's marriage to Toyosi has often been a subject of scrutiny. Photo: Daniel Etim Effiong.

