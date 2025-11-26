A viral kissing clip of Nollywood actors Etim Effiong and Bolaji Ogunmola has divided Nigerians online

Many critics questioned why the married actor, Etim Effiong, appears in many romantic roles

Social media users insisted that the kiss was simply professional acting, not a reflection of real life romance

A short romantic clip featuring Nollywood stars Etim Effiong and Bolaji Ogunmola has caused an online backlash after fans stumbled on a scene showing the duo locking lips with intense chemistry.

The video, first shared under a post celebrating the “undeniable connection” between the actors, quickly moved from admiration to scrutiny.

While the original poster praised the scene as one of Nollywood’s most convincing kissing moments, the comment section took the discussion in a different direction.

Some netizens argued that Etim Effiong appears too frequently in passionate romantic roles, despite being married.

One user wrote:

“This guy is becoming annoying at this point. Why is a married man always in these romantic movies?”

Another commenter pushed even further, suggesting that Etim’s wife has “valid reasons to crash out,” referencing how uncomfortable such roles might make a spouse feel.

Watch the video here:

Outrage over Effiong, Bolaji Ogunmola's kissing video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@chiefnarx:

"I hate kissing scenes. Cause why am I hearing your mouths make all that noise?"

@IdyAmbrose:

"This Daniel guy taken his job too seriously"

@Cjambrose_:

"This guy is becoming annoying atp why is a married man always on romantic useless movies more than single men ? You fit watch 5 romance films and his there.."

@sportsdokitor:

"I don't care if it's camera angles, fake or real, this is one of the reasons I can't marry an actress, Omoh I go dey watch my wife twist tongue in the name of acting abeg e no go gree me"

@UcheMaryOkoli:

"But you people know that this kiss is strictly between the characters, right? I see you all giving your "2 cents" about what their real partners would think about this. It is called "acting" for a reason!"

@moyoscooooo:

"I would have been admitted in the hospital before my husband gets home"

@onlyonefluffy:

"If you kiss me like this because of acting I will follow you back home Married or not "

@owumiugbeye:

"I remember when Adenike (The Director) read this scene in the script, she called me screaming. She said I like bad thing too much. *she said it in yoruba, so it was sweeter*. She said I should tone it down small in the next draft. This is toned down guys. Who am I? THE WRITER"

