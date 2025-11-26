Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Etim Effiong’s On-Screen Kiss with Bolaji Ogunmola Causes Outrage Online: “Is He Not Married?”
Celebrities

Etim Effiong’s On-Screen Kiss with Bolaji Ogunmola Causes Outrage Online: “Is He Not Married?”

by  Olaniyi Apanpa reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
3 min read
  • A viral kissing clip of Nollywood actors Etim Effiong and Bolaji Ogunmola has divided Nigerians online
  • Many critics questioned why the married actor, Etim Effiong, appears in many romantic roles
  • Social media users insisted that the kiss was simply professional acting, not a reflection of real life romance

CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.

A short romantic clip featuring Nollywood stars Etim Effiong and Bolaji Ogunmola has caused an online backlash after fans stumbled on a scene showing the duo locking lips with intense chemistry.

Legit.ng recalls that Etim Effiong was recently in the midst of a controversy over his new movie.

The video, first shared under a post celebrating the “undeniable connection” between the actors, quickly moved from admiration to scrutiny.

A kissing video of Bolaji Ogunmola and Etim Effiong has got people talking online.
Critics question why the married actor Etim Effiong, appears in so many romantic roles after a viral kissing video of Bolaji Ogunmola and him. Photos: Daniel Etim Effiong, Bolaji Ogunmola.
Source: Instagram

While the original poster praised the scene as one of Nollywood’s most convincing kissing moments, the comment section took the discussion in a different direction.

Read also

“My husband is still hiding from me.” DJ Cuppy shares hilarious confession about her love life

Find the stories that matter to you – faster. Use our new search tool: Click to search!

Some netizens argued that Etim Effiong appears too frequently in passionate romantic roles, despite being married.

One user wrote:

“This guy is becoming annoying at this point. Why is a married man always in these romantic movies?”

Another commenter pushed even further, suggesting that Etim’s wife has “valid reasons to crash out,” referencing how uncomfortable such roles might make a spouse feel.

Watch the video here:

Outrage over Effiong, Bolaji Ogunmola's kissing video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@chiefnarx:

"I hate kissing scenes. Cause why am I hearing your mouths make all that noise?"

@IdyAmbrose:

"This Daniel guy taken his job too seriously"

@Cjambrose_:

"This guy is becoming annoying atp why is a married man always on romantic useless movies more than single men ? You fit watch 5 romance films and his there.."

@sportsdokitor:

"I don't care if it's camera angles, fake or real, this is one of the reasons I can't marry an actress, Omoh I go dey watch my wife twist tongue in the name of acting abeg e no go gree me"

Read also

Lady walks out on Peller after making inappropriate comment about her tummy at Olamide’s concert

@UcheMaryOkoli:

"But you people know that this kiss is strictly between the characters, right? I see you all giving your "2 cents" about what their real partners would think about this. It is called "acting" for a reason!"

@moyoscooooo:

"I would have been admitted in the hospital before my husband gets home"

@onlyonefluffy:

"If you kiss me like this because of acting I will follow you back home Married or not "

@owumiugbeye:

"I remember when Adenike (The Director) read this scene in the script, she called me screaming. She said I like bad thing too much. *she said it in yoruba, so it was sweeter*. She said I should tone it down small in the next draft. This is toned down guys. Who am I? THE WRITER"
Daniel Etim-Effiong finds himself in another controversy after a kissing video of him and Bolaji Ogunmola went viral.
Many see Etim Effiong as Nollywood's bad boy after another kissing video of him went viral online. Photo: Etim Effiong.
Source: Instagram

Daniel Etim-Effiong's wife blushes over him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Toyosi blushed over her husband, Daniel Etim-Effiong, after seeing a picture of him on the poster of a movie.

Read also

“This man is too fertile”: 2Baba faces backlash as he awaits first child with Natasha

Toyosi noted that whenever she saw her husban, she found herself blushing over him.

ATTENTION: Help Shape the Future of Legit.ng — Leave Feedback and Win Copywriting Course Access.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olaniyi Apanpa avatar

Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: