Nollywood actor Daniel Etim-Effiong recently shared what his early days of marriage to his wife, Toyosi, was like

In a viral interview, the movie star admitted that being married to an assertive wife was problematic for him

Etim-Effiong’s disclosure was met with mixed reactions from netizens, with several of them dropping hot takes

Nigerian actor Daniel Etim-Effiong’s marriage to his wife, Toyosi, is again making headlines after the film star spoke about it during an interview.

In a clip making the rounds, the movie star discussed how he found it hard to cope with an assertive wife like Toyosi.

According to Etim-Effiong, he wasn’t used to people having a say, and having an assertive wife made him feel like he was losing his grip on the marriage and not being a man.

The handsome actor also admitted that there were issues with lots of women being around him and him not being able to set boundaries at the time, which led to fights with his wife.

In his words:

“I’m not used to people having a say, sitting with the family to decide things, I never got to be that assertive, so being with a wife that was so assertive was chaotic for me, it was problematic and I felt I was losing my grip on the marriage, I felt I wasn’t being a man, I felt I wasn’t being a husband so it was just messing with my mind. Of course there were issues with women all around me and I didn’t know how to set boundaries at the time as well so I was just like all over the place. It was later I started to learn about boundaries that I actually need to draw the line and say it’s not okay that you can call me at funky hours of the night, she might be your friend but it’s not okay, you’re married now, things like that for example. So the issues went on and on, we’d quarrel.”

Reactions as Etim-Effiong shares marital problems

The video of Daniel Etim-Effiong speaking candidly about the problems he faced with Toyosi in their marriage was met with mixed reactions from netizens. Read some of their hot takes below:

slizestores:

“All people want to hear about families is negative issues or faked bliss on the gram. I like that this couple have allowed themselves to be vulnerable before everyone and this is the reality for most marriages.”

Maryjaneparrot:

“It’s ok being assertive (I love assertive ) being atlist yo know what you know what you want but it usually will be a matter of time!”

Smartkids_tabletstore:

“Na only this husband and wife know Wetin dem don see for marriage. You guys should stop the negative comments please.”

vogue_tribe2789:

“Here we go again with Daniel and his family problems.”

brightestoptioneventsandmore:

“Personally I don see shege for marriage na only setting boundaries helped me out. And am enjoying the decision I made.Stop the criticism already.”

thehanatabdussalam:

“Like husband, like wife. Oti sumii 😢😢 pizz out.”

Arewasandra1:

“May God see us through with this marriage.”

sapphire_x__x:

“The new Ateres😂😂 we don’t want to know abeg.”

Tilakija:

“Fire on the mountain!”

loveandglitters:

“I don’t know why people like to put this couple in a box, when e reach your turn please don’t hype your husband or wife! Stop with the negative comments please.”

That_igboticgirl:

“The wife don finally drag this mouth out to be blabing like her. This guy that doesn't talk like that on the media.”

elegant_kriss:

“Its clear why the wife is insecure😂😂😂😂.”

Moansolo007:

“Every time husband and wife don’t you talk about something else 😁 even talking more than his wife sef, woman wrapper.”

Flower__fantasyyy:

“Them don take over from Veekee James and Femi.”

Stemsignature:

“This here is the reality and I’m glad he said it himself. People saying yen yen yen don’t have an idea of how this works. Nollywood has painted a perfect family idea and it’s nothing close to that.”

Why Etim-Effiong's wife doesn't trust him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Daniel Etim-Effiong and Toyosi hosted a talk on their seventh anniversary, during which they both asked themselves candid questions about their relationship.

In the viral clip, Daniel Etim Effiong asked Toyosi if she trusted him 100%. His wife took a long pause before she finally answered the question.

According to Toyosi, she does not trust her husband 100%, but she trusts that he will do his best not to break his vows and that even if he does, she will know.

