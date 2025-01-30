Nollywood actor Daniel Etim-Effiong's wife Toyosi often makes the news for how she speaks about her husband

This time, she showed excitement and hailed him as he did a presentation before a large crowd in a hall

Several social media users noted that Toyosi was proud of her husband's achievement while others shared more observations about her

Toyosi Etim-Effiong, the wife of Nollywood actor Daniel Etim-Effiong, has shared how proud she is about her husband after he presented his recent film project, The Herd, at the FilmOne’s Exhibitors Showcase in Lagos.

After Daniel was through with his presentation, Toyosi stood up and screamed, "let's go baby, let's go!" The excitement in her voice was captivating and others joined her to clap for her husband including actress Toyin Abraham-Ajeyemi.

In the video posted on Instagram, several netizens praised Toyosi for supporting her husband and noted that she is very beautiful.

It has become Toyosi's nature to always support her husband's career and she makes the headlines regularly with how fondly she speaks about him.

About FilmOne Exhibitor's Showcase

The FilmOne Exhibitors Showcase was held on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, with the theme ‘Lights On, Curtain Up: Unveiling the New’. It focused on films that push the boundaries of storytelling and visual artistry.

Other actors and actresses in attendance were Stan Nze, Iyabo Ojo, Eniola Ajao, Muyiwa Ademola, Kenneth Okolie, and Kalu Ikeagwu.

Reactions as Daniel Etim-Effiong's wife hails him

Check out some of the reactions as Daniel Etim-Effiong's wife Toyosi hails him at FilmOne's Exhibitor's Showcase below:

@anuoluwapomercyidowu commented:

"She's such a cute, proud wife. I'm this kinda wife. "Let's go, baby!"

@similoluwadunsi_ said:

"Toyin was looking like calm down mama."

@ms_tissy reacted:

"If she is not proud, who else will be?"

@okm_herbal commented:

"And there, ladies and gents, this is how you show up and support your significant other, clap the loudest, cheer the loudest, hype the loudest! Way to go Power couple."

@dianaisking reacted:

"Biggest supporter for life."

@chocolate_yoursiire commented:

"The situation off Toyin she gat to sit. Like kilonsele baby? If you don't hail him, who will?"

@omotoyosiaroyehunrachel said:

"My love for this couple is just too much. This is fire."

@adunola_ stated:

"This is so beautiful."

@lilyfin reacted:

"As it should be...leggo baby."

@jummyposh1 said:

"This is so beautiful."

@runkway commented:

"As it should be. This is lovely."

@big_becky_ noted:

"Wahala got me were never marry. Baby, please where are you?"

Daniel Etim-Effiong's wife blushes over him

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Toyosi, the wife of actor Daniel Etim-Effiong, has always about how much she loves her husband.

It has become a thing for her and she blushed over him again after she saw a picture of him on the poster of a movie Oloture.

She noted that she sees her husband regularly and they share the same bed but she can't stop blushing over him.

