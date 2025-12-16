A video of Wizkid and his baby mama, Jada P, has surfaced online as they enjoyed a moment in a car

n the clip, the singer was vibing to a song when Jada P rested her head on his shoulder while they shared a loving moment

Fans were excited to see the recording and shared their thoughts on Wizkid, particularly how he has been speaking about his partner

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, has warmed the hearts of his fans with a video that recently surfaced online.

The father of four children was seen in the car, vibing and enjoying a moment with his partner, baby mama, and manager, Jada P.

Fans react to Wizkid’s loved-up video with baby mama, Jada P. Photo credit@wizkidayo/@bellanaija

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Jada P was sitting by his side when the camera focused on her, and she rested her head on Wizkid's shoulder.

The Morayo crooner also showed Jada P affection by cuddling her head against him as the car moved.

Fans share observations about Wizkid and Jada P

Reacting to the adorable video, fans of the superstar shared mixed reactions. Some cautioned the couple, commenting that it might not be too early to have another child since their last baby, Morayo, recently turned one.

Others commented on Wizkid's shy nature when it comes to showing love publicly to his partner.

Wizkid’s fans share observation about his loved-up video. Photo credit@wiizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Some fans also reacted to his fashion, calling him an “old man” dressing like Gen Z.

This video comes days after Wizkid was heard speaking glowingly about Jada P in his new documentary.

In the recording, Wizkid expressed his deep love for the mother of his three youngest children, describing her as very hardworking.

The Ojuelegba crooner went on to describe his talent manager and baby mama as passionate about her work and loyal to what she does.

Not stopping there, the music star, who recently released a documentary, also stated that he enjoys working with women because they are easy to work with and praised their maternal instincts for holding things together.

See the Instagram video of Wizkid and Jada P here:

How fans reacted to Wizkid's video

Netizens reacted to the video of Wizkid and his lover and partner, Jada P. Here are comments below:

@hrh_kingdiamond commented:

"Small motor, big engine, Machala."

@dr_abraham19 reacted:

"Big WIZ is The Only Loverboy in the world."

@tabs_tolz shared:

"Wizzy get jada time these days..so cute."

@iamkingdinero1 shared:

"Love is a beautiful thing , nó let we when deh do ashawo deceive you , the only sweet thing inside ashawo na the sweetie when go catch you."

@tommy60519 stated:

"See wetin married man dey wear, like GEN Z…Old man."

Jada P parties with Wizkid

Legit.ng had reported that the love birds were spotted at a Lagos club, dancing and vibing to good music. The Afrobeat singer, who buried his mother last year, let all hairs down as he enjoyed himself at the event. He and Jada P did not leave each other's sight as she whispered into his ears and, at a point, the two coiled up on the sofa while listening to music.

Source: Legit.ng