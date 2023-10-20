Singer Wizkid and his baby mama, Jada P, were recently spotted at a Lagos club dancing and vibing to good music

The Afrobeat singer who had recently buried his mother let all hairs down as he enjoyed himself at the event

He and Jada P didn't leave each other sight as she whispered into his ears; at a point, the two coiled up on the sofa while listening to music

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, known as Wizkid, has gotten over his dearest mother's sudden and unfortunate demise. At a club in Lagos, he was sighted in the company of his baby mama, Jada P.

The two looked adorable as they couldn't stay far apart. The singer was seen dancing to his song 'Ojuelegba' as he sipped the drink in his hand. At a point, Jada P was robbing her tummy intermittently.

Wizkid Party With Baby Mama, Jada P. Photo Credit @jada_p_ @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Wizkid and Jada P loved up on the sofa

In the video, the two were seen on the sofa in a loved-up position as they watched how the party was progressing.

Fans have reacted to the video of the singer in the company of his baby mama. Some noted how the singer behaved like a family man and wished them well.

Fans react to the video of Wizkid and Jada P at a club

Reactions have trailed the clip of the singer and the mother of his children stepping out together at a club. Here are some of the comments below.

@honbabatundeolawoyin_:

"BIG WIZ."

@writer_ronke_of_ekiti:

"This one wey she dey rub belle, another one don dey?"

@Therichayuba:

"E pain me say girls wey I see bobis don faII."

@Gidtobar:

"Family man, Wizkid!"

@michaelkitan:

"Shayo boy

@oluwa_nasco:

"This is Wande Coal's birthday party. These two their friendship na god joining them together they too love each other."

@Autima_Amanda1:

"My people dey enjoy themselves!"

@ox__blog:

"Happy birthday to her."

@heismacha:

"Wiz na family man."

@Hersherifa:

"He should learn from Davido and marry her."

Source: Legit.ng