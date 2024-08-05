Global site navigation

Wizkid’s First Son, Bolu Backs Zion at AJ’s B’day, FC Taunts Davido: “Family Wey Sweet Pass Wedding”
by  Shade Metibogun 2 min read
  • Bolu, the first son of Afrobreat singer Wizkid was one of the people who attended AJ's birthday over the week
  • In the pictures making the rounds online, Bolu was seen backing Zion at AJ's birthday as the two bonded together
  • Fans of Wizkid known as FC took to the comment section to take a swipe at Davido as they praised their favourite

Boluwatife Balogun, first son of Afro beat singer Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, has shown how much he loves his brother, Zion.

The teenager, who clocked 13 this year, was one of the people who attended AJ's birthday over the weekend.

Bolu attends AJ's party.
Bolu attends AJ's party. Photo credit@dyyoungjozzy/@zionayo
Source: Instagram

In a post making the rounds online, Bolu was seen as he backed his younger brother Zion at AJ's birthday. The two were all smiles as they posed for the camera.

AJ and Zion have fun

In another video, AJ and Zion were having fun at the party. They were playing together with bubbles at the venue of the celebration.

Fans of the music star took a swipe at Davido for the way their favourite brought up his children, despite the fact that they are not from the same mothers.

Recall that Bolu has always shown that he loves his brothers. He was dotting on Zion while they attended their grandmother's burial.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post about Bolu and Zion's picture. Here are some of the comments below:

@djyoungjozzy:

"Boluwatife and Zion Balogun."

@micolee_dc:

"At AJ birthday party."

@wizkidscene:

"Family first.'

@adebuga1:

"Family wea sweet pass wedding.'

@berryblizzkid:

"Bolu is too free man. Wiz is lucky for the type of family he has fof Boluwatife is a very free young man."

@kinglezee:

"Coordinated, Wiz is king."

@sta5247:

"Love the way @wizkidayo bring all the kids together showing them love is real."

@_nickybayofficial:

"Ajjjjj baby."

@adeyinka_navies:

"3rd Slide."

@talk2nedu:

"Wetin dey sup with the design and the colour matter. Starboy how e be baba."

Bolu rains money on Zion and mother

Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid’s first son, Bolu, had now warmed the hearts of fans over his conduct with his mum and brother, Zion.

Videos trended on social media showing the sweet moment Bolu rained cash on his mother and brother Zion at Wizkid mum’s burial party.

Bolu bragged about being the money man, and many netizens praised his mother for raising him well.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Shade Metibogun avatar

Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade is Post Graduate Diploma in Education ( 2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng

