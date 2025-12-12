A video of singer Wizkid has surfaced online in which he speaks glowingly about the mother of his three younger children

In the clip, the music star expresses how much he loves his talent manager, highlighting some of her admirable traits

Fans were captivated by the video and took the opportunity to taunt Davido over his viral comment about Chioma during their wedding

A video of Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, has surfaced online, warming the hearts of his fans.

In the clip, the music star, who recently achieved a great feat with his music, is heard speaking about his baby mama and manager, Jada Pollock, better known as Jada P.

In the recording, Wizkid expresses how much he loves the mother of his three youngest children, adding that Jada P is very hardworking.

Wizkid shares Jada P's traits

In the video, the Ojuelegba crooner continues by describing his talent manager and baby mama as passionate about her work and loyal to what she does.

Not stopping there, the music star, who recently released a documentary, says he loves working with women. Explaining his reason, Wizkid noted that women are easy to work with because they have a mother's instinct to hold things together.

Fans react to Wizkid’s Video

Reacting to the video, many fans gushed over the superstar, noting that he truly loves his baby mama. They gave him sweet names and declared their love for him.

However, a few were not satisfied with his words. They questioned why he hasn’t married her, even after having three children together, and taunted him to put a ring on her finger.

Fans also made comparisons with Davido, sharing what the If crooner said about his wife during their traditional wedding last year.

They noted that Davido would have said, “she sabi cook, she sabi do.”

Recall that Wizkid has shown how much he loves his baby mama, even though they are not married. While she was heavily pregnant with their baby girl, Wizkid graced her baby shower, and they were seen sharing private moments as lovers.

What fans said about Wizkid's video

@why.ohema_ commented:

"Jada is so lucky to have a man that motivates her to become better at what she does … some men don’t even care abt your business."

@pappad001 reacted:

"Wiz is the greatest let forget about it. Omo tears dy comot for my eye con guess the song I’m jamming while watching this video."

@only1__mani shared:

"He’s right, women are best to work with."

@mercy.mendels said;

"See him speaking about His woman with Love. I Love Love."

@ fdbanky01 wrote:

"A boy raised by a Queen treats and speaks about women with respect."

Jada P celebrates Wizkid on birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid's baby mama Jada P marked her birthday and penned a lovely note to herself, motherhood and her partner. In the post, she spoke glowingly about Wizkid and said that he was a loving, supportive, caring, and the best father.

She also noted that the singer makes her feel safe, and he allows her to pursue her dream and blesses her with their children.

