Sophia Momodu was one of the prominent figures who attended President Mahama's installation in Ile - Ife , Osun state

A heartwarming video captured the moment Davido's baby mama and her uncle, Dele Momodu, arrived at the event

Pictures, which have also emerged on social media, showed the mother of one posing side-by-side with Mahama and the Ooni of Ife

Socialite and fashionista Sophia Momodu's presence at President Mahama's installation in Ile-Ife, Osun State, has left many of her fans and supporters talking.

Recall that on Monday, December 15, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, conferred the chieftaincy title of Aare Atayeto Oodua of the Source on the President of Ghana, Dr. John Mahama.

Sophia Momodu attends President Mahama's installation in Ile Ife. Credit: sophiamomodu/delemomodu

The installation ceremony, which took place at the Palace Square, was attended by prominent figures, including Sophia and her uncle, media mogul Dele Momodu.

A heartwarming video shared via Dele Momodu's page showed the moment the media personality and Sophia arrived at the Ooni's palace amid cheers and drums.

A clip also captured Sophia showing off her rare moves as she danced to the beats from local drummers.

Pictures, which have also emerged on social media, showed Sophia and her uncle posing with President Mahama and the Ooni.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that while Sophia was absent at her daughter Imade's school Christmas carol, music star Davido graced the event.

The singer was comfortable and fully present, filming bits from the performance while his daughter confidently participated in the stage performance.

Sophia Momodu shows rare dance moves at Ooni of Ife's palace. Credit: sophiamomodu

The video of Sophia Momodu and her uncle, Dele Momodu, at Ooni of Ife's palace is below:

Reactions to Sophia Momodu's presence at the Ooni's palace:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video as fans gushed about the mother of one. Read the comments below:

Victoria Mel said:

"Davido is married already to his delectable princess wifey, Chioma Davido Adeleke ool for ever."

Ruthnajime Wandoo commented:

"Queen Sophia way get doings."

Benjamin Robles said:

"Ooni needs to marry Sophia so she gets the fame she wants and we the association of wizards can rest."

Ufuoma O. Okotigor wrote:

"She's a president wife She's a president Both are not the same Go girl."

Peace Johnson commented:

"What did she go there to do ? Na question I dey ask ooo."

Joy Ehigbochie said:

"Wow, omo ologo dey pave way for herself, no time."

Nelson Godgift wrote:

"Classic woman god pass them .is now I understand that when u are big u are big our god is not from anybody village."

Adwoa Morrison said:

"Dele momodu using his friendship with president John mahama to connect Sofia to the president."

Pamela Ikem commented:

"What business does she have with the King's?"

Sophia Momodu claps back at critic

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sophia Momodu clapped back at the Snapchat user who accused her of flaunting a replica Birkin bag.

The social media post, which went viral, saw Sophia respond sharply to the netizen who attempted to drag her over an alleged replica designer bag.

"Y'all, this obsession with trying to humble me is actually insane. I'm too conceited, try another lifetime," she said.

