Ile-Ife, Osun State - It was jubilation and celebration galore as the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, conferred the chieftaincy title of Aare Atayeto Oodua of the Source on the President of Ghana, Dr. John Mahama.

The installation ceremony took place on Monday, December 15, 2025, at the Palace Square in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Ooni confers chieftaincy title on Ghanaian President Mahama in Ile-Ife, Osun state. Photo credit: @GTV_Ghana

It is gathered that the ceremony is part of the activities marking the 10th coronation anniversary of the Ooni.

Legit.ng reports that videos from Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi's 10th coronation anniversary emerged on social media.

One heartwarming clip captured the moment the Yoruba monarch cut a giant cake amid cheers from the guests. While some social media users celebrated the popular king, others shared comments about the lavish event.

President Mahama arrived at the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport, Ibadan, Oyo State, before proceeding to Ile-Ife.

The Ghana’s President was welcomed by a large crowd into the ancient city.

The President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, the Publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu and many other were present at the installation ceremony.

Ghana’s national television, GTV, announced the instatlation via its X handle GTV_Ghana

“President Mahama was conferred ‘Aare Atayeto Oodua of the Source’ to wit ‘A President who reorganises the global space for humanity’ by Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ooni of Ife.”

