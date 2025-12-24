A video showing the moment 2Baba and his wife, Natasha Osawaru, arrived in Edo state has surfaced online

The African Queen star and his wife were welcomed in style, with a little girl charming many as she praised 2Baba's musical prowess

The video comes after the couple took a break from social media due to their disagreement in a live video that brought their marriage under scrutiny

Nigerian music star Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, and his wife, Honourable Natasha Osawaru, have arrived in Benin, Edo state amid the festive celebration.

2Baba and Natasha, who made headlines over their disagreement on Daddy Freeze's live session, received a grand welcome at the airport.

2Baba and Natasha Osawaru arrive in Edo state amid festive celebration. Credit: mcedopikin

One of the highlights was a clip showing a young girl praising the African Queen singer's musical prowess and how he has impacted many people with his craft, a comment that left 2Baba and Natasha gushing.

The music star and his wife arrived in Benin for comedian MC Edo Pikin’s show, where he is billed to perform.

Meanwhile, Natasha's return to Benin comes weeks after she was summoned by the Edo State House of Assembly. Legit.ng recalls reporting that the lawmaker was summoned to appear before its Ethics and Privileges Committee within one week over allegations of misconduct leveled against her.

2Baba set to perform at MC Edo Pikin show in Edo state. Credit: official2baba/honnatashaosawaru

Speaking during plenary, the Speaker, Blessing Agbebaku, said Irobosa must explain why her conduct had dragged the name of the Assembly "in the mud."

However, there were no updates on whether Natasha responded to the summons.

The video showing the moment 2Baba and Natasha Osawaru arrived in Edo State is below:

Comments as 2Baba, Natasha land in Edo state

Reacting to the video, some Nigerians shared their observations about Natasha Osawaru. Read the comments below:

noble_prince_afunwa_of_asia07 said:

"How 2baba song dey inspire dis smal pickin bikonu."

oluwa_shocker7 commented:

"I think say we don tell honorable make she no Dey hold and follow baba everywhere, this hon no dey hear word oh, if naso senior wife hold baba u sure say e for reach ur hand? Make u leave baba make another person for still enjoy watin hon dey enjoy na haba legend baba na baba, we outside tonight."

phd.dropout commented:

"Which one be arrive in Benin? No be Benin he dey stay?"

iamalleydre wrote:

"Thank God for her sweet speech … I bin wan too vex sef."

only1_mudi commented:

"Edo pikin book Natasha but na 2face go perform sorry dem book 2face but na mama go perform abi how dem dey talk am again."

minister_of_enjoyment_0 said:

"I like as the little girl nor recognise Natasha."

am_funnymichael wrote:

"What’s Natasha doing there? I just don’t like this."

officialwinniejohnson commented:

"As dem no give Natasha flower , make she no go collect am still beat our legend oo."

sadebeby16 commented:

"Omo them no give Natasha flower."

2Baba seeks forgiveness from family

Legit.ng previously reported that 2Baba made an emotional appeal to Nigerians to forgive him and his family after a period of heightened public scrutiny over his marriage to Natasha Idibia.

In a video circulating online, the musician addressed fans directly, asking for understanding amid the ongoing attention surrounding his family life.

He said:

"Make una no vex again. Make una forgive me and my family and everybody."

