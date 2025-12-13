Davido's baby mama, Sophia Momodu, was recently caught up in an exchange with a netizen over her designer bag

The netizen sent a message to the socialite on Snapchat about her bag, claiming it was a replica

Not ready to let it slide, the mother of one fired back at the netizen in a response that generated buzz online

Socialite and fashionista Sophia Momodu, who is also Davido's baby mama, clapped back at the Snapchat user who accused her of flaunting a replica Birkin bag.

The social media post, which has since gone viral, saw Sophia respond sharply to the netizen who attempted to drag her over an alleged replica designer bag.

The netizen also warned the mother of one about flaunting a "replica designer" in an era where fake items were easily detected, advising her to stop “setting herself up for drags.”

"This is a replica and you are still flaunting it, huh? In this time and age, where replicas can be detected easily, stop setting yourself up for drags, please," the netizen wrote in a message to Sophia.

The socialite, who was clearly not having it, fired back, telling the user to "hold your chest and say God release me from witchcraft," adding a sarcastic "you wish?" to shut down the allegation.

"Y'all, this obsession with trying to humble me is actually insane. I'm too conceited, try another lifetime," she added.

Sophia Momodu's exchange with the netizen who accused her of flaunting a replica Birkin bag is below:

Reactions trail Sophia Momodu's response

The socialite's response has since led some netizens to criticise her, as it comes a few days after Davido bought cars for his two daughters, Imade and Hailey Adeleke.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read them below:

pinkcocco commented:

"The constant act to humble Sophia is insane!!!! Y’all use the same consistency on your personal growth!!!"

akin.jamez wrote:

"Werey Don start again she no dey rest?"

_prettyangel.____ commented:

"Okay if it’s replica and so what? No be money she use buy am??? Some of una need deliverance."

naijamum.unfiltered said:

"But wetin she do una gan gan , I know we all have people we don’t like but can’t you not like and leave the said person alone?"

iamvanessaroger1207 wrote:

"I'm unapologetically carrying my replica bag - after all, it's my money!"

theperfectgiftandsouvenirs commented:

"Y’all should leave this woman alone.. Na una hand she use carry the bag?"

annysexy_4real wrote:

"Even the fake is expensive."

funke_april said:

"Some people are supposed to be on the Nigerian Monitoring Agency."

raeyjayclothings wrote:

"Stop fighting yourself."

derickrose28 commented:

"I don’t know this ladies offense but can you all leave her?"

