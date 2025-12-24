The Kano state house of assembly has been thrown into a sudden mourning following the demise of two members of the chamber, who suddenly passed away within a short time span from each other on Wednesday, December 25.

The deceased lawmakers are Aminu Sa'adu, popularly known as Aminu Saad Ungogo, representing the Ungoggo/Ungogo state Constituency and Sarki Aliyu Daneji, the legislator representing the Kano Municipal State Constituency.

According to Leadership, Hon. Aminu Sa’adu passed away first, with news of Hon. Sarki Aliyu Daneji's death emerging just minutes later. The causes of their deaths have not been officially disclosed.

The tragic news was confirmed via a post on the verified social media account of Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Spokesman to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf. One account described the moment with the Islamic phrase of condolence: “Innalillahi Wa Inna Ilaihirrajiun,” followed by the announcement of Hon. Daneji's passing shortly after his colleague's.

Their sudden deaths have started generating reactions and mourning from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Global Trends called for an autopsy on the remains of the lawmakers:

"This is tragic. An autopsy should be carried out immediately, lest it not be a political cleansing. This is a desperate time for politicians."

Idris Garba prayed for the deceased:

"This is a painful loss for Kano State. Two serving lawmakers gone within minutes is tragic. May Allah grant them Aljannatul Firdaus & comfort their families."

Fagba Ayomide Gideon said the development was heartbreaking:

"Truly heartbreaking. Two lawmakers lost within minutes. May Allah grant them Jannatul Firdaus and comfort their families and the people of Kano State."

Masterpiece questioned the cause of their deaths:

"This is such tragic news happening in our country. Very Sad and tragic. What could be the cause of this kind of tragic death of 2 lawmakers dying at the same time?"

Nuhu Sada prayed for the deceased:

"Innalillahi wa inna ilaihirraji’un. May Allah grant Hon. Aminu Sa’adu and Hon. Sarki Aliyu Daneji Jannah Firdaus and forgive their shortcomings. May He also grant their families, colleagues, and the people of Kano State patience and strength during this difficult time. Ameen."

Rapuruchi sent his condolences:

"May their souls rest in peace, amen. Our prayers and thoughts are with the affected families."

