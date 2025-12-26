Chioma shared a "drool-worthy" video of her signature pot roast, declaring it the best version of the dish she has ever tasted

Singer, Davido, reacted to his wife’s cooking with a cryptic but powerful message

Top celebrities, including Mercy Aigbe’s associate Sarah Martins and the Adeleke family members, flood the comment section

Chioma Adeleke, the wife of Nigerian music superstar Davido, has given fans a glimpse into her Christmas celebration.

The trained chef took to Instagram on Christmas Day to share a short video of a pot roast she prepared, proudly describing it as the best she has ever made.

The clip showed the rich-looking meal simmering invitingly, instantly drawing admiration from followers.

Chioma shares a "drool-worthy" video of her signature pot roast she cooked for Xmas. Photos: @davido/@chefchi/IG.

“Merry Christmas. This is the most delicious pot roast I’ve ever had,” Chioma wrote in the caption,

While many fans were still admiring the dish, Davido’s response in the comment section quickly stood out.

“Greatness begins!” the singer wrote.

The comment section soon became a gathering of familiar faces from the entertainment industry and Davido’s inner circle.

Actress Etinosa Idemudia dropped love emojis, while actress Sarah Martins also showed appreciation. Mercy Aigbe’s first wife joined in with warm reactions, adding to the festive mood.

Chioma celebrates Davido's Grammy nomination

Meanwhile, Chioma expressed her delight at her husband's Grammy nomination. Legit.ng announced on Friday, November 7, 2025, that the nominations for the 2026 Grammy Awards had been released.

The event, slated for February 2026, has a number of Nigerian performers on the lineup. Davido, Omah Lay, Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, and Wizkid have all received nominations.

Davido was nominated for Best African Music Performance for his smash single, With You, which features Omah Lay. Burna Boy's song, Love and Ayra Starr's collaboration with Wizkid, Gimme Dat, are also nominated.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react to Chioma's Xmas food

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@mommy_chizzy wrote:

"😍😍❤️❤️wow wow ,I have never seen a s*xy chef before oo . I have watched this video uncountable times seeing Chioma alone, gives me so much joy , talk more of her delicious meal . Love you mommy twins"

@sa.ndra7452 commented:

"Nwa oma you hv Americanized oooo that yummy food is not ours😂.. merry Christmas to you and"

@legend.zino_ wrote

"I won’t be surprised baddest performs tonight and go to ATL straight"

@oceangifted11tend noted:

"I don’t know what this is, so far it’s u, I go chop 😋 if u give me poison sef I go chop"

@ohenebaakuabee commented:

"Compliment of the season gorgeous wifey of our one and only King of Afrobeats"

Davido reacts to Chioma's cooking with a cryptic but powerful message. Photo: @chefchi/IG.

Chioma celebrates Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chioma Adeleke, aka Chef Chi, the wife of Afrobeats sensation David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, warmed hearts with an emotional write-up she penned for him on his 33rd birthday.

Recall that Davido celebrated his new age on Friday, November 21, with a concert in Atlanta, US.

Chioma, in her message to Davido, expressed how much she loved him and expressed gratitude to God for how far the singer has come.

