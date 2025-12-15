Afrobeats star Davido made a heartwarming appearance at his daughter Imade Adeleke’s school Christmas carol performance

The music star was spotted at the event as Imade took part in a stage presentation alongside her classmates

Davido was focused on the moment as he recorded his daughter’s performance with his phone, igniting praises from his fans

Afrobeats singer David Adeleke aka Davido once again touched hearts online when a video emerged of him attending his daughter Imade Adeleke's school performance.

A recent circulating video shows the musician seated with other parents, eagerly watching Imade and her friends take the stage.

Davido steps into dad mode at Imade's school Christmas carol.

Davido was comfortable and fully present, filming bits from the performance while his daughter confidently participated in a stage performance.

This comes just days after Sophia Momodu, Imade's mother, responded to critics who accused her of not allowing her daughter to celebrate with her father, Davido.

Davido, who performed in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, December 13, 2025 and in Abuja, Nigeria, on Sunday, December 14, 2025, flew down to attend his first daughter's school Christmas carol.

Fans commended the singer for being a hands-on and supportive father, pointing out how he continues to be present for his children despite his hectic music career and worldwide responsibilities.

Watch the video below:

Davido and Imade trigger reactions

Social media users expressed their admiration in the comments section and noted how the award-winning performer always prioritises his family.

adukeade12 said:

"Let's give Sophia a round of applause well done mama."

favou_r5774 said:

"Ok, thanks for informing us that he attended his own daughter's school performance 👏👍."

ellaclassic_ said:

"So tomorrow we won't hear things like her father isn't involved in her school activities."

prettydiva1100 said:

"A present father is a blessing."

hoyinkansolah said:

"In Saudi Saturday, Yesterday/Today just finished Fct show, then this This Man Dey try o bcos Me wey just Dey sing along sef I never recover, in fact I no go work sef 😢."

stephjennyek said:

"I like as baba Dey drop evidence 😂😂😂 e no Dey hard bitter people to call deadbeat😂😂😂."

gr8emmy_ said:

"A very present dad… irrespective of how tight David’s @davido schedule is, he always make time for his kids."

chiamakaz01 said:

"When a father is so intentional, and has a good wife too !!"

thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"If Imade pursues a musical career, Davido fit resign to face her fully! Daddy goals."

orissabel3788 said:

"There is papa and there is father. Davido is a father 🥰🥰🥰."

stella_nwando1 said:

"Chioma dey try."

itzmanic_og said:

"Person way do show yesterday for Abuja oo😂 my goat no dey tire oo❤️❤️ private jet na water!!"

ekeneudemadu said:

"Oh, she is got some singing skills too, that's good."

charellaujah5 said:

"She sings beautifully well. I love Imade. Sophie is raising a queen. Kudos to 001 for showing up for his queen."

Davido's presence at Imade's school carol warms hearts online.

