Singer Ayra Starr has revealed the real reason she decided to relocate to New York, a move many fans initially thought was career-driven or label-influenced.

But for the singer, the shift was much more personal.

In an interview with Hot 93.7, the 23-year-old explained that New York has always held a special place in her heart.

The singer, who recently named Wizkid as the King of Afrobeats, described the city as a space that reminds her of home.

Ayra Starr shares the surprising city that now feels more like home than Lagos.

She stated:

“I really like it here. I might actually move here… It just felt amazing. New York reminds me of Lagos. The energy, the people, the African diaspora… I feel at home here.”

According to her, performing in New York has always come with a special kind of magic. So when she finally decided to relocate, she said it felt like a natural progression rather than a dramatic escape.

As expected, fans wondered whether the singer’s move meant drifting away from Nigeria or abandoning the Afrobeats culture that shaped her.

She emphasised that her relocation is not a rejection of her roots but a deliberate step to expand them.

She stated:

“I moved to broaden my sound and just to make my people proud around the world. I want to carry my culture wherever I go.”

Fans react to Ayra Starr's relocation confession

@octcoming:

"Same honestly, see hustlers everywhere like lagos trying to sell things close to the street"

@crypto_psalm:

"Why she talk like that na because NYC is literally giving Lagos vibes, street life and gangster culture"

@Yondaime4l:

"You people can keep saying Nigeria made them, come back home and alladat. The dreams and goals are bigger than Nigeria, there's a point where Nigeria stops leveling you up."

@DaOnlyOne51330:

"Abi na only me no understand??? Shey Lagos run go somewhere?? Why she no just stay Lagos??"

@__oses:

"Now yall see why they don’t bother to speak on the problems in Nigeria? Cos they can easily relocate at any time."

@Amakah101:

"If I have money I’ll make the same decision. Those crowds and constant movements, love the aesthetic"

@utuhmbadike:

"Insecurity don make her japa na why burna boy is not seeing himself as a Nigeria artist bcos himself don japa"

