Actor Funsho Adeolu has made a bold claim about his female colleagues living a flashy lifestyle

The veteran actor said female actresses can't say they fund their expensive lifestyle from the money they make from movies

Funsho Adeolu's comment has stirred reactions on social media, with some netizens defending him

Popular actor Funsho Adeolu is trending online over a recent comment he made about Nollywood actresses who live lavish lifestyles.

Funsho, who recently marked his 19th wedding anniversary, claimed he charged more per movie than most of his female colleagues, but many of them drive expensive cars that he does.

Funsho Adeolu claims he charges more per movie than most Nollywood actresses. Credit: @adeolufunsho

Source: Instagram

The actor, a guest on the Teju Babyface podcast, said that Nollywood actresses flaunting flashy lifestyles can not boldly claim their money from movies.

He further asserted that most of his female colleagues use movies to publicise themselves.

"They come on set show themselves, to have the opportunity," Funsho said.

“I charge more money per movie than most Nollywood actresses but they ride bigger cars than I do. They can’t say they make all that money from acting movies to fund their lifestyle," the actor added.

Watch video of Funsho Adeolu speaking about female actresses below:

Recall that Yoruba actor Femi Brainard also appeared on the Teju Babyface podcast, where he recounted his experience in the US.

Reactions as Funsho Adeolu speaks about actresses

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

taiwo_harmony:

"Actually ladies have grace naturally, they can have guys who never gets under them and still paying their bills that's for real. Guys will always want to do big boy to them now, and most has businesses they hawk on this Instagram day and night, but the acting actually pave lots of ways for them, even the bad ones.

foraoflagos:

"We're tired of this useless narrative. These women have businesses, have brand sponsorship etc."

o__maggie:

"Ladies attract Grace…but you see Female actors in that Yoruba industry."

phaithy30bg:

"Pretty girls privilege."

bukola_kemi1:

"Who runs the world girls."

