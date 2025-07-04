Nigerian singer Dotman made the frontline of blogs recently as he opened up about his challenges in America

The Akube hitmaker mentioned that he regrets relocating to the US and revealed what his Oyibo wife allegedly did to him

The singer’s recent statement has since left many in deep thoughts as they shared experiences online

Nigerian singer Olatunji Oladotun Alade, aka Dotman, has opened up about challenges since relocating to the US.

The musician resorted to social media to discuss his emotional battle since moving to the United States, claiming that he hadn't seen his children in nearly two years.

The Akube hitmaker expressed deep regret for leaving Nigeria. He highlighted his personal challenges and long-term separation from his family as one of the major reasons.

Dotman wrote:

“Today, I regret ever deciding to leave Nigeria and move to the USA. I have been struggling so much in silence. Haven't seen my kids for about two years now. I am grateful to God that I am still alive. But I wish I had never moved out here, honestly.”

Netizens react to Dotman’s post

Netizens react to Dotman's post

captbalo_miami said:

"Abroad be like secret Cult, na only who dey inside know as e dey go.. be strong brother.."

officialtedi_wealth said:

"Depression wan finish everybody for this abroad. Stay strong champ."

anif0woshe said:

"When enugbe you Dey 9ja, when you gbera you enter yanki😂😂 face am brother 😂😂."

steve_travel_films said:

Abroad no easy ooo…."

pablo_krypto said:

"It’s looks easy until you travel."

drealghettoboy said:

"Come make we exchange 😢."

_phoenixgold said:

"Dotman made the greatest mistake of relocating! Man was big and his album remains one of the BIGGEST till dateeeeee!"

joshperry_collection_ said:

"No be everybody wey Dey UK Dey oooooooookay."

iam_adebisi_jnr said:

"Wey alot of people are saying thier best achievement in life is to comot naija enter abroad , Omo ,I still won go oh , my visa wey den deny by Feb still dey hurt my feelings, 💔 so, our ways different!!!"

iam_nitewalker said:

"Why did you move with the wrong visa type, if I’m ever going to want to move out of Nigeria , I’d go for a visa that allows me visit my family whenever I want not the one that’s going to keep me enslaved in their country

olayimartha said:

"Everybody with Wetin dey worry am, if you see wetin tinubu dey use our eyes see for here sef ehn!😒."

lenahsszn said:

"But someone said after he has been naturalised that’s when he says he regret relocating to abroad. Ngbo dotman shey nah true ???"

poshest_hope said:

"A lot of Nigerians abroad feel the same way but many cannot speak out and others cannot even return home cos the country is not helping matters."

Dotman and Oyibo ex-wife trend

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian Afropop singer Dotman got into a heated argument with his wife Madison during an Instagram live session.

The Akube hitmaker was heard demanding a divorce from his American wife while hinting that he was tired of the marriage.

Videos recorded from the Instagram live session have continued to make the rounds on social media as they garner mixed reactions.

