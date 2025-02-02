Grammy-nominated Nigerian singer Asake is making headlines over his house in California, America

The rumoured ex-YBNL member posted a series of photos and videos of his alleged home in the US on social media

Several social media users were in awe at the beauty of the property as they reacted to the photos and videos

Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade aka Asake is in the news over alleged his house in California, America.

Just recently, the music star took to his Instagram stories to share a series of photos and videos of where he lives in the United States.

The singer, who has reportedly left Olamide's YBNL record label, showcased his grey-coloured building with a garage which had his Tesla Cybertruck parked in it.

Nigerians react to trending photos of Asake's rumoured US house. Photos: @asakemusic

Another photo showed Asake’s basketball court with neatly lawned grass beside it. The court had some balls strewn all over, probably after a game was played on it.

A subsequent video on Asake’s Instagram stories also showed him lifting weights while exercising in his yard. The singer was also later seen playing a game of basketball with someone else.

See the photos and videos of Asake’s house below:

Reactions to photos of Asake’s house in America

The photos and videos of Asake’s house in America soon went viral and it raised a series of reactions from Nigerians. Several of them were in awe of the singer’s growth after seeing his abode in the US. However, some others wondered if it was really his property. Read what some of them had to say:

Djwalexyofficial said:

“Omo God is good ❤️.”

Munebey_ said:

“He has worked hard and paid his dues ❤️.”

Realjoshblaze said:

“Big ups to Olamide, every single person he signed directly made it, fireboy, Adekunle gold, lil kesh, and Asake, Olamide is king for real 👑.”

Just.datboi01 said:

“The plan was already in his mind he just needed somebody to fulfill it and GOD DID ❤️.”

Boss_ladies_watch wrote:

“I'm happy for him, hoping we no go later hear, how many of you remember this guy 👉.”

patiencenyarkoofficial said:

"Why are you lying and setting him up for drags? This is clearly a rental. Why are you bloggers like this ? Ogun kee ur mama!! Do u know how much he would have to pay of property tax alone if it were his house? Who buys a home in California when he actually doesn’t live in the US? It would have rather been more plausible and believable if you said the house was in TEXAS."

Starboy_lil.ray wrote:

“Baba don leave naija for Ona 😂😂😂make Ona Dey giran Dey go 😂😂 money sweet swear.”

onah_paid said:

"So celebrity no fit rent Airbnb in peace. Una no just get sense."

Cecilia__remi commented:

“Some houses is Ikoyi is more expensive than this house but it’s not up to this standard😂 Lagos realtors are tiffs.”

Callmebillionn said:

“After olamide sign am hin con let fame enter hin head, Dey change am for olamide forgetting it was olamide that signed him and him who he is.”

