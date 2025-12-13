NFF president Ibrahim Gusau has denied influencing Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle’s final AFCON squad

Exclusions of Maduka Okoye, Victor Boniface, and Tolu Arokodare spark online outrage after Nigeria’s final list was released

Gusau distanced the federation from team selection in the Super Eagles and backs Chelle’s authority

Nigeria Football Federation president Ibrahim Gusau has moved to calm growing tension around the Super Eagles’ final squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, firmly rejecting claims that the NFF interfered in player selection.

Head coach Eric Chelle trimmed his provisional 54-man list down to 28 players earlier this week, ahead of the tournament in Morocco.

Nigeria's final 28-man squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations has been met with backlash from supporters after some top players were dropped. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

The announcement immediately triggered backlash, with fans and pundits questioning several omissions and accusing football administrators of influencing the final decisions.

Nigeria’s AFCON squad faces backlash

Much of the criticism has centred on players left out despite strong club form.

Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, who many expected to reclaim Nigeria’s number one shirt, was excluded in favour of Francis Uzoho, whose recall reopened old debates among supporters.

The forward line also drew sharp reactions as Bundesliga striker Victor Boniface and Genk’s Tolu Arokodare both missed out, prompting concerns about attacking depth heading into a demanding continental tournament, One Football reports.

On social media, fans questioned how players performing in top European leagues could be overlooked at such a critical moment.

Chelle’s squad composition includes three goalkeepers, eight defenders, eight midfielders, and nine forwards.

While it blends experience with youth, the omissions overshadowed the positives, with critics suggesting that outside interests had influenced the final list.

New faces in the Super Eagles squad

Despite the noise, the squad also reflects Chelle’s intent to reshape the team after failing to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Several players earned their first senior call-ups, signaling a shift toward long-term rebuilding rather than short-term appeasement.

In defence, Blackburn Rovers full-back Ryan Alebiosu was rewarded for his consistency in the Championship, while Slavia Prague’s Igoh Ogbu adds physicality to the back line.

The midfield features Inter Milan youngster Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, joined by Usman Muhammed and Tochukwu Nnadi, both returning to the senior setup.

Up front, former Flying Eagles striker Lawal Salim Fago earned his first Super Eagles invitation after steady club performances.

Gusau responds to interference claims

Speaking on Eagle 102.5 FM during a conversation with former international Segun Odegbami, Gusau dismissed allegations of NFF involvement as dangerous speculation.

NFF President Ibrahim Gasau has denied the federation forced some players on Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle. Photo by Catherine Ivill

Source: Getty Images

“People should be careful about what is going on, especially on social media. The environment is highly polluted. A lot of agents are everywhere.”

The NFF president was emphatic about maintaining distance from team affairs.

“I will never tell a coach to pick this player or that player. I have never stayed in one hotel with the national team since I became the president. I don’t want to be a distraction,” he added.

Gusau’s comments underline an attempt to protect the technical crew from external pressure while reinforcing Chelle’s authority ahead of AFCON.

With the tournament running from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026, the Super Eagles, who have been grouped alongside Tunisia, Uganda, and Tanzania, as seen on CAF Online, will hope to win a fourth continental title for Nigeria in Morocco.

