Nigerian superstar Davido has raised eyebrows after posting a video that showcased a side of him many rarely see.

In a new clip shared via his Instagram stories, the 30BG boss casually dropped phrases such as “Salam Aleikum” and “MashAllah” while preparing for his ongoing 5Alive Tour stopover in Saudi Arabia.

The short but captivating moment instantly drew attention, not because Davido is unfamiliar with global audiences, but because the clip tapped into a lesser-known part of his background.

While Davido openly identifies as a Christian, many fans, especially his younger audience, often forget that the Adeleke household has strong Islamic roots.

His father, Adedeji Tajudeen Adeleke, and his uncles, including the late Senator Isiaq Adeleke and Osun State Governor Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke, all bear prominent Muslim names.

For many observers, the singer’s ease with Arabic greetings felt natural, almost like a nod to his lineage.

Some fans even noted that Davido might be blending respect, culture, and strategy—preparing himself beautifully for his Saudi Arabian audience.

Davido’s first Saudi concert for his 5Alive Tour took place on December 11 in Jeddah, with another scheduled for December 13 in Riyadh.

The excitement around his performance has been massive, especially as he continues to expand his reach in the Middle East—a region where African music is gaining increasing popularity.

Burna Boy converts to Islam

Legit.ng recalled that Davido's colleague, Burna Boy, recently also revealed that he has converted to Islam.

The “Ye” crooner made the revelation while speaking during a Twitch live session with US streamer PlaqueBoyMax, where he shared details about his upbringing and his eventual shift in faith.

Burna Boy, who recently bought his best friend a Lamborghini, disclosed that he was raised in a devout Christian household and followed the faith because his parents were strong believers.

However, as he grew older and began exploring life on his own terms, he developed a curiosity about religion that led him on a journey of discovery.

Burna Boy stated:

“I was born into Christianity because that’s what my parents practiced. But as I got older, I started to research more about life and faith. That was when I found Islam.”

