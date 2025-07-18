A photo of Tems and Ayra Starr's mothers has surfaced online, warming the hearts of their fans

In the post, the two women were walking side by side, seemingly engaged in an important conversation

Fans tried to identify each of them and pointed out the features they share with their daughters

Singer Temilade Openiyi, better known as Tems, and Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, aka Ayra Starr, have sparked a series of comments after a photo of their mothers surfaced online.

In the picture, Tems' mother and Ayra Starr's mother looked like sisters as they stood side by side, engaged in an important discussion while walking.

The two women looked beautiful in their gowns as appear to be abroad going by structures in the picture.

Ayra Starr's mother wore a black gown and complemented her look with a black bag, while Tems' mother wore a blue gown and held a sweatshirt on her arm.

Fans react to the two women pictures

Fans of the two singers were excited to see that, just like their daughters, the two women are also good friends.

They tried to identify which woman was Tems' mother and which was Ayra Starr's mother.

One fan pointed out that Ayra Starr’s mother could easily be identified by her hairstyle, explaining that the singer, who was seen sporting short hair a few months ago, loves the same kind of hair as her mother.

They added that the mother of the superstar who was seen rocking a very short dress a few months ago was more beautiful than Tems’ mother.

While identifying the mother of the music star with a football club, fans noted that she bears a slight resemblance to her daughter. A few people even called them twins or sisters, gushing over their beauty.

How fans reacted to the photo

Reactions have trailed the picture of both Tems and Ayra Starr's mothers, which surfaced online. Many admired the photos of the two women and gushed over them. Here are comments below:

@_cherii_coco wrote:

"They look like sisters."

@veeystitches_fashion stated:

"What generation baddies should we call this curies."

@fortune_blings_backup said:

"I love this for real."

@ezetraco26 stated:

"Like this without asking you go know who born who tems height dey there Ayre star hair dey there."

@jess_ogie commented:

"Children dreams. May our moms lives to witness our success."

@khoko____ reacted:

"They all look like their mothers. Ayra and mum, Tems and mum, Like two set of twins but different ages."

@saucieszn._ shared:

"You can just tell that they’re living their best lives ."

Naijashimadun prays for Ayra Starr's backside

Legit.ng had reported that Naijashimadun had shared a video of Tems and Ayra Starr showing off their backsides while performing on stage.

In the clip, he praised Tems for her endowment and also prayed that God will give Ayra Starr a bit of it so she will not break her waist.

The man accused Tems of hiding her behind for too long and commented how it has helped her stage craft.

Source: Legit.ng