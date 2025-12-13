A woman has made serious claims against Pastor Tobi Adegboyega of Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church over what he allegedly did to her daughter

She sent Solomon Buchi a message with video evidence of the cleric's actions toward her daughter

A few people corroborated her account and shared what they know about Pastor Tobi Adegboyega

The founder of Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, has been called out over what he allegedly did to a 19-year-old girl abroad.

An aggrieved woman contacted Solomon Buchi to share her experience about what the cleric allegedly did to her daughter.

Fans react as woman makes fresh allegations against Pastor Tobi Adegboyega. Photo credit@tobiadegboeyga

Source: Instagram

According to the woman, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega allegedly used another member of the church, known as Mariam, to lure young girls into the church.

She claimed that the cleric told church members not to listen to any other spiritual leader. The woman further alleged that Mariam is a witch and engages in practices that allegedly harm those she lures into the church.

Woman shares more about Tobi Adegboyega

Additionally, the woman told Solomon Buchi that Pastor Adegboyega allegedly encouraged young people to sever ties with their families after joining the church.

In the recording, the woman also stated that her identity should be kept private to prevent her daughter from being estranged from them, as has happened before.

Fans drag Pastor Tobi Adegboyega over claim by woman. Photo credit@tobiadegboyega

Source: Instagram

She revealed that they own a house in London, but Pastor Adegboyega allegedly influenced her daughter to leave their home and stay at a “trap house” owned by the cleric’s church.

She added that her 19-year-old daughter now has a debt of £350,000, which she was allegedly persuaded to incur.

Woman made more allegations against Tobi Adegboyega

The woman also made further allegations, claiming that everything people say about Pastor Adegboyega is true and encouraged others to research him. She claimed that the cleric pays people to introduce celebrities to him.

This is not the first time Pastor Adegboyega has faced controversy. Last year, a footballer accused him of being responsible for the collapse of his marriage.

In his reaction to the DNA saga he was dragged into, jokingly said that his children should come home.

See the video here:

What fans said about Tobi Adeboyega

Legit.ng compiled reactions to the video. Here are comments below:

@softigbogurl commented:

"Tobi is not a pastor cause as una dey call am pastor body dey pepper me. How will you hold someone’s child? God abeg."

@bewa____ji reacted:

"Ah who don't know Mariam, lol mariam na tobi right hand , the lady that initiate young naive girls into tobi cult."

@izreea wrote:

"This guy has a lot of these complaints from several people and nothing is done, and a lot of so called celebrities are still hobnobbing with him."

@iamkaybless shared:

"Too bad."

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega marks birthday at club

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Adegboyega marked his birthday in a club, sparking reactions on social media. The clergyman was seen with several of his church members, mostly youths, at the club.

They happily rapped to a song in a clip, using their phones to record the moment.

Source: Legit.ng