A US-based lady has gone viral online after sharing her hot take about popular Nigerian apostle, Joshua Selman

In a tweet shared via her official account, she criticised the apostle and mentioned why she believes he is not fit to lead

Her post is coming amid the trending speculations regarding the preacher and a female member of his church, Sandra Areh

A lady based in the United States has voiced out a strong reservation about the reputation of well-known Nigerian preacher, Apostle Joshua Selman.

Her reaction surfaced as comments continued to heighten around the minister's relationship with a female member of his congregation.

US-based lady criticises Apostle Joshua Selman. Photo credit: Boyzie95/X.

Source: Twitter

Lady strongly reconsiders following Joshua Selman

In a post shared via her official X account, the lady identified as @boyzie95 expressed deep concern about the speculations she heard about the apostle.

She noted that the rumours had forced her to reevaluate her perception of the preacher and his prayers.

According to her, if the claims about the apostle's long period of 'stringing' a lady were true, it reflected negatively on his sense of responsibility.

She believed that a spiritual leader ought to demonstrate clarity and integrity in personal dealings, especially when such interactions were visible to members of the public who looked to them for guidance.

She also implied that such behaviour, in her view, undermined the qualities expected from someone entrusted with ministerial authority.

In her words:

"This alone makes me strongly reconsider even following along to Joshua Selmans prayers tbh. If he has been stringing this woman along for years then he is terribly deficient in character and not fit to lead the body."

US-based lady expresses her opinion about Apostle Joshua Selman and a certain woman. Photo credit: Joshua Selman.

Source: Twitter

Reactions as lady criticises Apostle Joshua Selman

Nigerians had different things to say about the situation.

Eben said:

"Exactly what I was telling his members here online giving the “Did he tell you he’s dating” gimmick. How long does he plan to string her along. we obviously see that this is not a random relationship. Aren’t they the ones calling her, Selwoman? Why are they all cruel to her."

Jenist said:

"If he wasn't valuable, she'd have moved on a long time ago. We all know what we are doing."

Lagos Convo said:

"I'm sorry I'm late to the party, you mean this is the same girl? All these years? If she is the one, then this is not right o. Let's call a spade a spade. Courting for these years? But this is not what they teach. Hmmm."

Brizzy added:

"Wait o! What if these two were already married secretly and don’t want the public to know? Just what if? Cos there’s no where they say tht your marriage or wedding must be public or you just let everyone know. Just what if?"

See the post below:

Lady wishes to marry Joshua Selman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who once wished to marry a popular cleric begged God for forgiveness.

She shared on social media about Apostle Joshua Selman and what she saw that changed her mind.

Source: Legit.ng