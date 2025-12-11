Nigerian billionaire Obi Cubana made headlines in blogs following a recent court case involving his Abuja nightclub

One of the landladies of the property that formerly housed Obi Cubana’s Abuja club has spoken out publicly for the first time, defending the businessman amid the ongoing legal dispute surrounding the building.

In a viral video, the woman, identified as Adolisa Amakese, introduced herself as the first daughter of the late Reverend Herman Amakese and late Mrs Mary Chinyere Amakese.

She explained that her family owns the property located at Plot 81, Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent in Wuse II, Abuja, the same building recently taken over by court sheriffs following a judgment.

Adolisa stated that contrary to claims by her family’s first son, businessman Obi Cubana had fulfilled all his obligations as caretaker of the building.

“My name is Adolisa Amakese… We have property at Wuse in Abuja,” she said. “Obi Cubana is a caretaker of that house. He has been paying us. Since he took over that property, he’s a very nice man. He has been helping this family.”

She insisted that Cubana had never defaulted on his payments and had even supported the family during difficult times.

According to her, disagreements within the family, particularly allegations from her younger brother, were responsible for the controversy, not Cubana’s actions.

“He’s not owing us. And now they are blaming him,” she added. “We are solidly behind you, Obi Cubana… You are not leaving that place. You have been nice. Nobody will do what you have been doing for us.”

She, however, pointed out that their first son is now blaming Obi Cubana and accusing him of not paying rent, to evict him from their property.

“Our first son says he’s not paying. He should leave and throw his things away, saying he should stay away from that place.”

Her statement comes amid the ongoing drama surrounding the eviction of Cubana Lounge from the Wuse property.

On Tuesday, December 9, 2025, court sheriffs executed an eviction order and handed the building over to businessman Collins Onwuzulike, following a court ruling.

A video from the scene showed officials removing chairs, tables, sofas, decorations, and other items belonging to the club and stacking them outside the premises.

Obi Cubana trends online

