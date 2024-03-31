Nigerian footballer Kayode Olanrewaju has accused his wife Dora Ezinne of fraud, kidnapping and adultery with Pastor Tobi Adegboyega

According to reports, the Super Eagles star claimed his wife abducted their children and stole his two Mercedes Benz to finance Pastor Tobi

The messy details about Kayode’s wife’s involvement with the controversial preacher raised a series of comments online

Nigerian footballer Kayode Olanrewaju’s wife, Dora Ezinne has been accused of sleeping with controversial UK pastor, Tobi Adegboyega, among other things.

It was gathered that Dora Ezinne was embroiled in a scandal involving fraud, kidnapping, and infidelity.

Drama as football star Kayode Olanrewaju's wife is accused of sleeping with Pastor Tobi Adegboyega. Photos: @instablog9ja, @tobiadegboyega

According to reports from PM News, Ezinne got introduced to Pastor Tobi Adegboyega by one Yetunde Burstline, who is an associate of Daddy Freeze and his wife, Taste Bud.

It was said that Kayode’s wife started to engage in affairs with the controversial UK-based preacher by frequently attending org!!es and leaving her home for long periods at a time.

It was also gathered that the Super Eagles star’s wife is older than her husband by seven years and she deceived him about her age at the time of their marriage.

How Dora Ezinne stole Kayode Olanrewaju’s Mercedes Benz

PM News further reported that Olanrewaju claimed that his wife stole two Mercedes Benz SUVs from him to finance Pastor Tobi and his associates’ lifestyle.

Mrs Kayode was also accused by her footballer husband of conspiring with realtor Ugochukwu Igboanugo and accomplices Jennifer Max Nduaguibe and Lynda Dike Anulika to transfer ownership of his properties to her name.

How Kayode Olanrewaju’s wife abducted their children

On Sunday March 24, 2024, Kayode’s wife Dora Ezinne abducted their three children with their whereabouts still unknown.

It was gathered that despite reporting the matter to law enforcement agencies in the country, efforts to recover the stolen vehicles, properties and children have remained unsuccessful.

According to reports the issues in the Super Eagles star’s life has led to him attempting to take his life on two occasions and also terminating his football contract. Kayode has reportedly received threats from unknown personalities including people in law enforcement.

Fans react to Kayode Olanrewaju’s wife and Pastor Tobi claims

The reports of Kayode Olanrewaju’s wife sleeping with Pastor Tobi Adegboyega and also stealing his properties sparked a series of reactions from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Bright___r:

“Whatever you do in this life, avoid women that are obsessed with their pastors/prophet.”

akorem_:

“Oh well! Heard about the orgi!es some months back, and thought it was just IG cut and join rumors. You don’t need the holy spirit to know this man is not related to God.”

Unstoppableabt:

“Pastor Tobi isn’t a pastor. It’s just a name.”

Francesokonedet:

“Who in their right senses will actually call this man a pastor?”

Kingwyza:

“Tyson, God will give you the strength to fight this battle. I wish you didn’t chase all your homies and family that saw all the red flags away. I pray you come out victorious ❤️.”

officialzarah_:

“That pastor tobi is a scammer that’s all i can say cos why always him?”

broda_tommie:

“Well...I'm not suprised that Christianity has been reduced to mediocrity. How on earth will this Pastor Tobi even have congregation listening to him? What is he preaching, salvation or what? Its sad how things are deteriorating everyday and Pastors are always in the middle of these stories.”

Officialryannejohn:

“Let’s not judge yet. Wait for the full story to uncover. Hold your guns people.”

chi.ka1985blog:

“Anything they said that man called pst tobi did…. He did it.”

muhammednelson:

“You really want to end it all for real ? Tell me what was the reason why you started this hustle , the whole training inside sun, the Challenge cups and many cups we embark on back in the days just to be successful, you are lucky that you got to play in international level and many of us gave up..! Hit your coaches whom you started the journey together and let them guide you..! Safe”

janeluxuryshop:

“The funny thing is Her footballer husband will divorce her but pastor no go ever leave his wife for her.shame on her ”

efiizzii':

“I have been patiently waiting for this day.. Thank God I’m alive to witness today! Dear Dora, Your mind no go touch ground ijn.”

Omowumi_philips:

“Those children might not be yours bro…”

Brother_tim_official:

“Ahhhh, you’re accusing my favorite fake pastor”

_.chinnel:

“Man of God wey Dey use church as cover up for money laundering.”

classy_thrift_plug:

“nothing concern this pastor and heavenly race.”

Luchyclaire30:

“Pastor de knack person wife ? And they still go enter pulpit de preach against adultery.. .”

Pastor Tobi celebrates birthday in a club

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Tobi Adegboyega marked his birthday in a club, sparking reactions on social media.

The clergyman was seen with several of his church members, mostly youth.

In a clip, they were seen happily rapping to a song, using their phones to record the moment.

