A famous UK-based Nigerian clergyman, Pastor Tobi, set tongues wagging online as clips from his birthday went viral

The famous clergyman, known for his flamboyant lifestyle, was seen celebrating his birthday in the club

Fans have taken to social media to react to clips which showed many young people singing and dancing

A video of Nigerian-born UK-based cleric Pastor Tobi Adegboyega celebrating his birthday in a club has set social media on fire.

The clergyman was seen with several of his church members, mostly youth. They happily rapped to a song, using their phones to video the moment.

UK-based Nigerian clergyman Pastor Tobi celebrates his birthday in the club. Photos credit: @tobiadegboyega_/@tooxclusive_com

Many netizens couldn't help but slam Pastor Tobi's spiritual calling and query if it was real.

Cubana Chiefpriest & Ubi Franklin attend Pastor Tobi's party

Recall that in 2022, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Tobi cancelled his birthday celebration because of the sudden passing of Davido's first son, Ifeanyi.

However, this year, it has been an all-out charade, from throwing an expensive car parade on the streets of London to holding an Afrobeat music concert in his church.

Some Nigerian celebrities were sighted amongst the crowd at Pastor Tobi's birthday, including Cubana Chiefpriest and Ubi Franklin.

See the video of Pastor Tobi celebrating his birthday in the club:

Netizens react to video of Pastor Tobi's party

See some of the reactions that trailed the viral video below:

@na_man_you_be1:

"9ja babes done dey note handles there. Lege no go see this ones match with babes oo."

@gb_abina:

"Kingdom boys. Una de doubt am… all na hustle one way or the other."

@kelvinnorth924:

"World pastor."

@lord_raytv':

"Turn’t up ministry."

@k3injile:

"C'monn people how's this person even a pastor."

@kingchika1:

"Please who knows the location of this Church in London?"

@brightclement:

"If this dude is a pastor where is the moral lesson abi he now aza man."

@paul_makus_:

"I really don't get it. Why flaunting when you are a pastor. I like him but there is something fishy about him."

@jeffentry_foundation:

"Choi see vanity oooo …"

@officialfadafada:

"Poor Man Pikin Will Say Vanity Upon Vanity."

@papidey4you:

"So, what kinda Christianity does other pastors in Nigeria practice? bcus it is definitely different for this guys own."

Cubana Chiefpriest defends Pastor Tobi's constant show of wealth

Legit.ng recalls reporting Cubana Chiefpriest's birthday note penned to Pastor Tobi and how it created a stir online.

In a post shared online, the celebrity barman noted that for persons like Pastor Tobi and himself, their heaven was here on earth.

Chiefpriest's comment was in defence of the clergyman's luxury car parade on the street of London on his birthday.

Source: Legit.ng