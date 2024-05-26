Pastor Tobi Adegboyegba has stepped into the ongoing DNA sags between Super Eagles' Kayode Olanrewaju and his estranged wife

It was rumoured that Ezinne Dora had done a DNA test, but the result was negative as none of the three children belongs to the footballer

Reacting to the claims, Adegboyega said the children should come back to the family because they deserve a father and not a creep

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega has reacted to the ongoing paternity scandal rocking Super Eagles' star, Kayode Olanrewaju and his estranged wife, Dora Ezinne.

Legit.ng had reported that Ezine had released a disclaimer about the alleged DNA test she was said to have conducted. She blamed her ex-husband for the rumour and asked him to apologise.

In a new development, the clergy said that all his children who he has not seen should be brought home to their family.

According to him, every child deserves a good atmosphere to grow, not a toxic one. He added that they need a father and not a creep.

Adegboyega blasts Olanrewaju

The clergy posted some pictures he took with some children, who look just like him. Introducing one of them, he said her name was Ife, he allegedly called her, Olanrewaju's kid's sister. He stated that she had just learnt how to lead in life.

Pastor Adegboyega sarcastically slammed the footballer and called him a coward. He also introduced his son, Joseph, as he took him to see his jewellery office.

Recall that the clergy was fingered as he alleged lover of football star, Olanrewaju's estranged wife.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the clergy. Here are some of the comments below:

@missyfabby:

"I’m your child sir but I don’t have Visa… I want to come home sir."

@odoh395:

"Happy Birthday to Joey! Seeing him receive a watch from his Uncle Frost of London is such a heartwarming moment. It speaks volumes about the love and generosity within their family."

@ismailfrance8:

"Thank you for using your platform to spread such an essential and uplifting message."

@xpensiv123L:

"@thoyeenn pls daddy we are you daughters but no visa to come home."

@mrgoe_de_great:

"@tobiadegboyega_ Toxicity comes in many forms, a father no a creep how sure re of this statement? Calling your fellow man coward in this crazy world oh I cry, no matter what be your brother's keeper."

@owowizzy:

"I don confirm say u be original Pastor, so na u get all those kids."

@baddo30bg:

"I’m here to tell you the truth … why you do Kayode like that ?… pastor status go make people de see u as saint."

@fhumiz:

"Daddy!!!! I Dey here oo,I’m now 34yrs old.i bi your firstborn..nah UK I Dey .DNA say you bi my papa.daddy my daddy finally I’m coming home ."

@emmanuel__nyc:

"DNA in Naija is different from the UK go get one done for Olarewaju Kayode’s children and if the allegations turn out to be false… he should be prosecuted to the fullest of the law. Just a thought, y’all have a good weekend."

@billionaire_kennyrhoda2:

"As a Man U shouldn’t use a fellow man’s pain to joke, put ur self in his shoes, not fair, I like u Pastor Tobi but this one no gud."

