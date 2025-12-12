An old post made in 2019 about Apostle Selman and his alleged love interest, Sandra Areh has surfaced online

The cleric has trended after the sweet name he called Sandra during her birthday went viral with many asking questions

In the post, a close friend of the cleric spoke about him getting married in 2020 while celebrating the couple to be

Founder of Eternity Network International, Apostle Joshua Selman, has continued to trend following his viral video at his alleged love interest's wedding.

The cleric made headlines after calling Sandra Areh "my love" during her birthday celebration.

Cleric Prophet Unazi Ogah has also weighed in, questioning the relationship while sharing what he knows about Apostle Selman and his alleged lover.

In another post making the rounds online, media outlets discussed Apostle Selman's alleged planned wedding to Sandra in 2020.

The post, made in 2019, suggested the cleric was preparing to get married. A very close friend of the religious leader confirmed the good news that he was set to marry in 2020, as seen in the post.

Lady shares details about Sandra Areh

Also in the post, a lady known as LoudlyNigeria shed more light on the circumstances surrounding Sandra and Apostle Selman's alleged relationship.

According to her, Sandra is usually celebrated every year on her birthday with the hope that the wedding will take place that same year. She said, "They will wait for her birthday to carry her up and quietly carry her down," after which nothing is heard about her again.

She questioned why Sandra has been waiting for more than six years for a potential marriage to the cleric, but nothing seems to be happening.

LoudlyNigeria sends memo to Apostle Selman over Sandra

Sending a message to the spiritual leader, who was seen with Daddy Adeboye weeks ago and asked him to define his relationship with Sandra.

According to her, if Apostle Selman is not in a relationship that can lead to marriage, he should make it clear. She added that, with that, the world would know, and her prospects can approach her as well.

Recall that after the birthday video went viral, Apostle Selman's best friend, Nathaniel Bassey, also confirmed that the cleric and Sandra are an item.

Fans react to post about Apostle Selman

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post as seen below:

@ i_am_amybae commented:

"Chai 6 years later nothing!!! … sadly it might never happen! But then on other hand, this is the first time he’s publicly doing this on her birthday. Plus pst. Nathanial posted her this year too.. so something might be cooking."

@ogebreenda reacted:

"So there’s no official wedding between them?"

@braimohpreshy wrote:

"All these mummy and mama’s titles though."

@originalajumbaise said:

"Omoooo. When you said carry her up and drop her, that touched me so much. I pray that they both find clarity soon. Amen."

Apostle Selman speaks about things to come

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the founder of the Eternity Network International, Apostle Joshua Selman, released a disturbing prophecy concerning the year 2024. Apostle Selman said God revealed to him that the year 2024 will be a turbulent and challenging year for believers.

The popular man of God said he saw many people folding their companies and fathers and mothers losing jobs.

